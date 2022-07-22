Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Cozy Up In Joint Photo Shoot For Luxury Sportswear Brand

The couple that poses together stays together! Priyanka Chopra, 40, and Nick Jonas, 29, just starred in a new photoshoot for luxury sportswear brand, Perfect Moment. In the shoot, Nick and Priyanka looked adorable as they cuddled up together wearing stylish winter clothes.
In one photo, Nick sat behind Priyanka with his arm draped over her shoulder. Nick wore a black puffer hooded jacket with a white ribbed tank top underneath with a slew of layered necklaces. Meanwhile, Priyanka looked stunning in a zip-up black, white, and gray sweater that was unzipped on her chest revealing ample cleavage.
The couple also got solo shots as Priyanka rocked a skintight, cropped black and white herringbone zip-up jacket. She kept the jacket unzipped, showing off a black sports bra with white piping underneath. The sports bra was super low-cut, showing off her chest and she styled the top with mid-rise black trousers.
As for her glam, she had her dark brown hair half-up-half down while parted in the middle with side bangs framing her face. Meanwhile, Nick looked handsome as he looked into the camera with a little smirk while wearing a bright red puffer jacket with navy blue stripes. Under his hooded jacket, he wore the same ribbed white tank top.
Both Priyanka and Nick posted a photo from the campaign with the caption, “This is a special day for us!! We’re proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors.”
They continued, “Having worn @perfectmomentsports organically for years, one of us is an avid snowboarder and the other an après ski aficionado (can you guess who is who?!), we really fell in love with this chic brand. As we got to know the company better, we also really connected with their ethos…creating perfect moments. Personally, creating memories and special moments is something we are deeply passionate about doing in our everyday lives, and now we have the pleasure of doing that in our new business venture.”
The couple ended their caption writing, “SO! If you have a love of travel, colour, adventure, and the great outdoors, this is a brand you will love too (if you don’t already.) Stay tuned for all that is to come.”