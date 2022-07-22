Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Cozy Up In Joint Photo Shoot For Luxury Sportswear Brand

View gallery Image Credit: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment / MEGA

The couple that poses together stays together! Priyanka Chopra, 40, and Nick Jonas, 29, just starred in a new photoshoot for luxury sportswear brand, Perfect Moment. In the shoot, Nick and Priyanka looked adorable as they cuddled up together wearing stylish winter clothes.

In one photo, Nick sat behind Priyanka with his arm draped over her shoulder. Nick wore a black puffer hooded jacket with a white ribbed tank top underneath with a slew of layered necklaces. Meanwhile, Priyanka looked stunning in a zip-up black, white, and gray sweater that was unzipped on her chest revealing ample cleavage.

The couple also got solo shots as Priyanka rocked a skintight, cropped black and white herringbone zip-up jacket. She kept the jacket unzipped, showing off a black sports bra with white piping underneath. The sports bra was super low-cut, showing off her chest and she styled the top with mid-rise black trousers.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined forces with luxury fashion and sportswear label Perfect Moment. The stars are investing in the brand, which they have both been wearing for years as big fans of skiing and outdoor activities. It is their first business partnership together in the fashion industry. Priyanka said: "Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. "I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We're looking forward to a bright future." Nick added: "Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. "This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand." Perfect Moment was founded in 1979 in the French town of Chamonix. It was acquired in 2010 by Jane and Max Gottschalk and has since expanded its range to include ski and surf apparel. Jane Gottschalk said: "I can't think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. "They are admired globally not only for their talent, but their passion for life and impeccable taste. "This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for."

As for her glam, she had her dark brown hair half-up-half down while parted in the middle with side bangs framing her face. Meanwhile, Nick looked handsome as he looked into the camera with a little smirk while wearing a bright red puffer jacket with navy blue stripes. Under his hooded jacket, he wore the same ribbed white tank top.

Both Priyanka and Nick posted a photo from the campaign with the caption, “This is a special day for us!! We’re proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors.”

They continued, “Having worn @perfectmomentsports organically for years, one of us is an avid snowboarder and the other an après ski aficionado (can you guess who is who?!), we really fell in love with this chic brand. As we got to know the company better, we also really connected with their ethos…creating perfect moments. Personally, creating memories and special moments is something we are deeply passionate about doing in our everyday lives, and now we have the pleasure of doing that in our new business venture.”

The couple ended their caption writing, “SO! If you have a love of travel, colour, adventure, and the great outdoors, this is a brand you will love too (if you don’t already.) Stay tuned for all that is to come.”