Harry Styles Honors Christine McVie With Cover Of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’ At Concert: Watch

Harry Styles, 28, honored Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie after her death, by performing a cover to the band’s song “Songbird.” Harry’s beautiful tribute happened at his concert in Santiago, Chile on his Love On Tour on December 1. The Don’t Worry Darling star sang into the microphone and played the guitar as the entire audience was captivated by his cover of the 1977 song. Christine wrote “Songbird” and used to sing it at Fleetwood Mac concerts.

Harry has a few connections to Fleetwood Mac. He’s close friends with Stevie Nicks and he memorably inducted Stevie into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Harry is also close with Mick Fleetwood, who was named the face of Harry’s beauty brand, Pleasing, earlier this year.

After Christine’s passing at the age of 79 on Nov. 30, Harry paid tribute to the iconic singer/songwriter on his Instagram. The “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker shared a black-and-white photo of Christine with an emoji of a white dove and a black heart. Harry was one of so many celebrities who shared tributes to Christine after her death.

Fleetwood Mac released an emotional statement on social media after Christine passed away. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the band said. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so missed.”

Christine joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 after marrying the band’s bassist, John McVie. She was vital to the group’s success, helping turn them from a British blues-rock imitation act into a pop-rock trailblazer. She left the band in 1998 due to focus on her family, but she rejoined the group in 2014.