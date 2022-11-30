Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac Mourn Christine McVie After Her Heartbreaking Death At 79

Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to their bandmember Christine McVie after the iconic singer/songwriter died at the age of 79. The “Edge of Seventeen” hitmaker, 74, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to share the heartbreaking message, which was also shared to the Fleetwood Mac Facebook page. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” began the post. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

The message continued, “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so missed.”

The band’s drummer and founder, Mick Fleetwood, added his own heartbreaking words to social media. “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that “song bird”… reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” he wrote, adding, “Part of my heart has flown away today.”

Less than an hour before Stevie’s post, Christine’s family confirmed her death on her Instagram account, saying she passed away “peacefully” in a hospital surrounded by family members after a “short illness.” They concluded, “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Born Christine Perfect in England, the musician married bassist John McVie and joined the legendary Fleetwood Mac band officially in 1971 after starting her musical career with a band called Chicken Shack, according to Rolling Stone. She quickly made her mark by writing and/or co-writing several hits from their iconic 1977 album Rumours, including “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun,” as well as “Hold Me,” “Little Lies,” and “Over My Head.”

The album itself was a testament to the band’s personal struggles, with Stevie’s relationship with lead guitarist Lindsay Buckingham disintegrating along with the McVie’s marriage. After Christine’s 1976 divorce from John, she married Eddy Quintela in 1986. They would divorce in 2003.

After an 18-year hiatus from the band over her fear of flying, per Variety, Christine returned to Fleetwood Mac’s recording and touring lineup in 2014. About a year later in an interview with the New Yorker, per the outlet, Christine revealed the meaning behind a silver chain around her wrist. “Stevie gave me this chain,” she said at the time. “It used to have a diamond feather on it. It’s a metaphor, you know. That the chain of the band will never be broken. Not be me, anyways. Not again by me.”