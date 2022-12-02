Amanda Kloots’ Son Elvis, 3, Is Too Cute In Plaid Suit For Guest Appearance On ‘The Talk’

Bring your son to work day! Amanda Kloots‘ 3-year-old son Elvis made a very special appearance on the Friday, December 2 episode of The Talk, where his famous mom welcomed some of her co-stars from her new Christmas movie, Fit For Christmas. In the video from Amanda’s Instagram post, the mother-son duo adorably held hands as they walked out on stage together. Amanda was dressed in a red dress, while Elvis wore a red plaid suit with a matching hat. “Today on @thetalkcbs – the cast of Fit For Christmas including my favorite cast member, Elvis Cordero!” Amanda wrote in her caption.

Amanda also posed with her adorable son for a photo in the social media post. Elvis sat on Amanda’s lap on a gray couch on the set of the talk show, which she co-hosts with Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and Sheryl Underwood. For Friday’s episode, they welcomed Amanda’s co-stars Rebecca Budig and Paul Greene to discuss the new holiday movie that premieres December 4 on CBS.

Amanda recently appeared on the HollywoodLife Podcast and EXCLUSIVELY revealed that she conceptualized Fit For Christmas after the death of her husband Nick Cordero in July 2020. Nick was 41 years old when he passed away from COVID-19-related complications, leaving Amanda to raise Elvis alone.

“It was 3 am, I turned on the TV and watched a movie called Christmas Cookies with [my son] Elvis in my arms,” Amanda said in the interview. “He even woke up and we were watching it together, and I was like, ‘You know what? I have an idea for a Christmas movie!” Amanda explained that she pitched the idea to CBS, who “got it right away.”

In Fit For Christmas, Amanda plays Audrey, a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her financially beleaguered community center in Mistletoe, Montana. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property.