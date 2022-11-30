Kim Kardashian Shares A Cute Selfie With North West In 1st IG Post Since Divorce Settlement

Kim Kardashian and North West took to Instagram to share a sweet, sunny selfie in the hours after the SKIMS founder finalized her divorce from Kanye West. In the Wednesday, November 30 post, Kim, 42, rocked a simple black tank top as she went cheek to cheek with a smiling North, 9. She wore her blonde mermaid locks straight around her face and puckered up for the classic kissy faced selfie. Her eldest daughter wore side braids, a crucifix style necklace, and a black tee. The second, third, and fourth pics had a solo Kim smoldering for the camera, as she removed her sunglasses to throw up a peace sign. The final pic in the carousel showed Kim and North both puckering up for a silly duck lip selfie. The reality TV icon of The Kardashians fame captioned the collection with a simple sunshine emoji.

The lighthearted pics, which seem to evoke a “free woman” vibe, come just a day after new broke that Kim had severed ties with a finalized divorce from her rapper ex-husband, 45. The final judgement stipulated that the fashion and skincare maven will receive $200,000/month in child support from Ye, and fans were keenly aware as they took to the comments section. “When that 200k hits the account,” quipped one follower. “That’s a 200k a month face,” wrote another. “This is what finding out you’re gonna get $200k a month looks like,” commented a third. Others were focused on North’s sunny faced disposition in the pics. “North is an icon already,” a follower reacted.

In any case, Kim’s relaxed and happy expression seems to be coming naturally. A source told us that she feels “massive” relief after getting the details of her split finalized. “Kim has been praying that Kanye would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a Nov 30 report. “So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life.”