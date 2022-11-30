K-Pop Stars HyunA & DAWN Split After 6 Years Together: ‘We Decided To Remain Good Friends’

A very popular K-Pop couple has broken up. Kim Hyun-ah (better known as HyunA) and Kim Hyo-jong (known as DAWN) confirmed via Instagram that they have split. “We broke up,” HyunA wrote in her post, as translated by Soompi. “We decided to remain good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.” DAWN has yet to address the breakup on his own Instagram page.

HyunA’s relationship with DAWN began in 2016, but they did not go public until two years later. Despite initially denying the romance, they eventually decided to confirm it to the public. “While we kew that [dating publicly] would cause us to be linked in some way, both of us felt that it would be hard to meet our fans’ eyes [while performing],” they explained per Soompi. “We wanted to honestly tell our fans and show ourselves confidently having fun performing.”

While HyunA is best known for her involvement in the K-Pop girl groups Wonder Girls and 4Minute before embarking on a solo career, DAWN was formerly a member of the group Pentagon. Both singers were also part of the group Triple H, releasing two EPs together in 2017 and 2018. Although they were dropped rom Cube Entertainment following the public reveal of their relationship, HyunA and DAWN went on to sign with PNation, and released a joint EP in 2021.

HyunA and DAWN sparked rumors that they had gotten engaged back in Feb. 2022, although they never confirmed whether or not the rumors were true. They both posted videos that showed them wearing matching rings on Instagram, with DAWN captioning his video, “MARRY ME,” and HyunA responding, on her post, “Of course, yes.” Fans were thrilled at the time, and are now devastated by news of the breakup.