Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute New Video Of True Dancing With Cousin Chicago: Watch

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting the little things get by her! The Good American co-founder, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, November 28 to share a fun moment with her daughter True Thompson and niece Chicago West, both four. In the first pic, a barefoot True adorably smiled as she rocked a Spice Girls t shirt and a pair of bike shorts. She accessorized with an ankle bracelet and several bracelets on her wrist and struck a couple of fun poses for the camera. In the background, a couple of pillows in the shape of Khloe could be seen placed along a bench among some teddy bears and cushions.

A third pic showed cousins True and Chicago snuggled up together among some comfy pillows. And a fourth slide was a short video clip of the preschoolers rocking out to Pharrell Williams‘ hit “Happy.” Khloe could be heard giggling as the girls attempted to show off with their splits and jumped around to the infectious beat. True wore her Spice Girls top and added a pair of black and white sneakers. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter Chicago wore hot pink sweatpants, a simple t shirt, and pink combat boots. “Spice Up Your Life,” Khloe captioned the lighthearted collection.

Many of Khloe’s 280 million followers took to the comments section to react to the fun video. “Omg I can’t handle True’s cuteness,” wrote one follower, while another gushed, “They are just the cutest! Beautiful babies! Chi and True!” “How they are [SIC] growing up so fast?” wondered a third. “Khloe- look how pretty and happy she is. You’re doing great, Mama,” a fourth commented.

The adorable cousins are also fast friends, and their day dancing together is nowhere near their first playdate. The duo has been known to try on lipsticks while dressing as princesses, attend karate class together, wear face paint side by side, and even have various themed parties.

Fellow reality star Melissa Gorga also shared her thoughts on the sweet bonding time between the cousins. “These girls!” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote. “Always making special memories.”