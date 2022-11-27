Rihanna Sizzles In Red Cutout Mini Dress With A$AP Rocky At Reggae Show In Barbados: Photos

Rihanna, 34, looked incredible during a recent outing at a Beenie Man concert in Barbados. The singer wore a figure-flattering red mini dress and clear slip-on heels as she posed with the deejay, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and others while backstage at the event. She flashed a smile in the photos, which Beenie Man posted to his Instagram page on Nov. 26.

Rocky also looked stylish in a tie-dye patterned long-sleeved top and olive green shorts. He also wore white socks and red sneakers and topped his look off with a gray bucket hat. There was also videos added to the page of Rihanna and Rocky hanging out with Beenie Man and they looked content and relaxed as they hugged and chatted it up with other guests.

“Big ups to everyone who turned out last night. Show was incredible. Yuh done know my thing, fractured foot and all mi aguh work fi mi fans dem,” Beenie Man captioned one of the posts. He also shared that there were “Great Vibes in Barbados” in the caption for a second post. The posts received a lot of compliments from fans who gushed over all three of the musicians.

Before Rihanna and Rocky enjoyed a night out at the concert, they made headlines two weeks ago when they snuggled up for a cute ice cream date in Los Angeles, CA. The lovebirds, who share a six-month-old son together, also dined at a European restaurant called Issima that night before they made their way to a shop for the delicious dessert. They both wore black leather outfits, including a jacket and pants for Rihanna and a jacket and jeans for Rocky.

As Rihanna and Rocky continue to enjoy nights out together, a source recent told us that the “Umbrella” crooner has been able to find a way to balance motherhood and her career despite her busy lifestyle, and a lot of it is due to a “great team” she has behind her. “The secret to Rihanna being able to balance it all is the great team she has behind her in all areas and that includes Rocky; He’s her MVP,” a person close to the nine-time Grammy winner told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is such an amazing dad and partner to her; He is key in helping her do it all. And she has also built a very tight team of people around her that she trusts to help her keep every aspect of her work life under control so that she can devote most of her time to doing all the creative [tasks].”