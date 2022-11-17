Rihanna Wears Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots With Oversized Coat For Night Out: Photos

The 'Lift Me Up' singer stunned in a cozy-looking, all-blue look as she grabbed dinner on a night out in Santa Monica.

November 17, 2022 9:31AM EST
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Singer Rihanna, 34, rocks all blue Balenciaga/Adidas coat with a matching purse and over-the-knee-boot as she’s seen grabbing dinner with friends at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Rihanna and her friends dined at the restaurant for 4 hours. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Rhianna and ASAP Rocky look very fashionable having a romantic time eating ice cream together in Los Angeles. Pictured: Rhianna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: 8:18 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Rihanna looked gorgeous as she rocked a pair of thigh-high, electric blue Balenciaga-Adidas boots, as she went out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, on Wednesday, November 17. The singer’s boots had the classic Adidas white stripes going down the side of her leg, as she stepped out solo for the evening.

Rihanna seemed in good spirits as she went out for dinner in Los Angeles. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

Other than the thigh-high boots, Rihanna rocked a matching, oversized coat. Just like the boots, the coat had the stripes going down the sleeve, and it had a hood, which the “Work” singer had pulled over her head, as she left the restaurant. She went all out for the outfit, with a matching clutch, which had the same design as the shoes and coat. Besides the bright blue Balenciaga outfit, the popstar also accessorized with a gold chain necklace. In some other shots, she was seen wearing white sunglasses.

The Balenciaga-Adidas crossover outfit isn’t the only amazing look that RiRi has shown off recently! She looked gorgeous as she wore a black velvet dress with lace-up sandals with A$AP Rockyas she accompanied him to the launch of his new whiskey earlier in November. Before that, she was seen cozying up to her beau in a black leather outfit, as they stepped out for ice cream. When she attended the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she looked gorgeous in a silver gown.

The new look came just a few weeks after Rihanna made her return to music with her first new song in six years. The singer debuted the ballad “Lift Me Up,” which is a moving tribute to Chadwick Bosemanon the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. She announced that she’d be making the return on her social media profiles, including Twitter and Instagram. She followed up the tune with the soundtrack’s mellow closing track “Born Again,” on Friday, November 11. The two new songs have gotten Rihanna’s fans incredibly excited for her long-awaited ninth album and Super Bowl halftime performance.

While fans are still eagerly awaiting a new record, sources close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that it was important to Rihanna for her to wait to make her grand return to music after all this time . “Rihanna is well aware that fans have been waiting for new music from her for years,” they said. “Rihanna didn’t want to just put any music out because the fans were asking for it. It was critical that she needed it to feel organic because it’s something she takes very seriously.”

The friend also admitted that she was happy that her return came for such a special release. “Rihanna loves that she’s able to lend her voice on such an important project and she can’t wait for fans to listen,” the insider explained.

