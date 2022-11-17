Rihanna Wears Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots With Oversized Coat For Night Out: Photos

Rihanna looked gorgeous as she rocked a pair of thigh-high, electric blue Balenciaga-Adidas boots, as she went out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, on Wednesday, November 17. The singer’s boots had the classic Adidas white stripes going down the side of her leg, as she stepped out solo for the evening.

Other than the thigh-high boots, Rihanna rocked a matching, oversized coat. Just like the boots, the coat had the stripes going down the sleeve, and it had a hood, which the “Work” singer had pulled over her head, as she left the restaurant. She went all out for the outfit, with a matching clutch, which had the same design as the shoes and coat. Besides the bright blue Balenciaga outfit, the popstar also accessorized with a gold chain necklace. In some other shots, she was seen wearing white sunglasses.

The Balenciaga-Adidas crossover outfit isn’t the only amazing look that RiRi has shown off recently! She looked gorgeous as she wore a black velvet dress with lace-up sandals with A$AP Rocky, as she accompanied him to the launch of his new whiskey earlier in November. Before that, she was seen cozying up to her beau in a black leather outfit, as they stepped out for ice cream. When she attended the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she looked gorgeous in a silver gown.

The new look came just a few weeks after Rihanna made her return to music with her first new song in six years. The singer debuted the ballad “Lift Me Up,” which is a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman, on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. She announced that she’d be making the return on her social media profiles, including Twitter and Instagram. She followed up the tune with the soundtrack’s mellow closing track “Born Again,” on Friday, November 11. The two new songs have gotten Rihanna’s fans incredibly excited for her long-awaited ninth album and Super Bowl halftime performance.

While fans are still eagerly awaiting a new record, sources close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that it was important to Rihanna for her to wait to make her grand return to music after all this time . “Rihanna is well aware that fans have been waiting for new music from her for years,” they said. “Rihanna didn’t want to just put any music out because the fans were asking for it. It was critical that she needed it to feel organic because it’s something she takes very seriously.”

The friend also admitted that she was happy that her return came for such a special release. “Rihanna loves that she’s able to lend her voice on such an important project and she can’t wait for fans to listen,” the insider explained.