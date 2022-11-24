Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Brown Bikini While Posing In The Pool During Her ‘Staycation’

You can always count on Kylie Jenner for bikini photos all year round. Ahead of celebrating Thanksgiving, Kylie posted two Instagram photos of herself as she lounged in her pool. She rocked a brown bikini as she got some vitamin D. “Staycation,” Kylie captioned the Instagram post.

The mom-of-two’s schedule has been busier than ever with events, but she’s taking some time to recharge as the holiday season gets underway. Kylie recently dazzled at the Mugler exhibition in New York City when she showed up wearing an extravagant diamond headpiece and a svelte black gown. She later changed into a sexy sheer catsuit.

A little over a week earlier, Kylie joined her sisters at the CFDA Awards. She wowed in a one-shouldered gown with a thigh-high slit. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance. Kourtney Kardashian was the only KarJenner sister not at the CFDAs.

Kylie and Travis Scott will be celebrating their first Thanksgiving with their second child. They welcomed their baby boy in February 2022, and he joins 4-year-old big sister Stormi Webster. The couple has yet to reveal their son’s final name after deciding to change it from Wolf.

During the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, Kylie gushed over being a “supportive wifey” for Travis at the Billboard Music Awards. “Our daughter is here with us to watch the show. I love any time she’s able to come with us,” Kylie said. “I’ve learned a lot from my mom and the importance of family. It’s the same for all of us — it’s all about family. We just have a really close relationship. I never force my daughter to do anything. I always give her the option. But she’s not leaving her mom. She gets it. She loves to come with me everywhere.”

When the finale was filmed, the name of Kylie’s son was still Wolf. “This year has been very transformative for me,” she said. “There’s so many amazing things that I’m really excited about — just hanging out with my babies and really diving into my work. My baby’s name is still Wolf. I’ll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you guys in season 3.”