Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Brown Bikini While Posing In The Pool During Her ‘Staycation’

Winter is right around the corner, but it's still bikini season for Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul posted new photos of herself lounging in a bikini.

By:
November 24, 2022 1:21PM EST
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

You can always count on Kylie Jenner for bikini photos all year round. Ahead of celebrating Thanksgiving, Kylie posted two Instagram photos of herself as she lounged in her pool. She rocked a brown bikini as she got some vitamin D. “Staycation,” Kylie captioned the Instagram post.

The mom-of-two’s schedule has been busier than ever with events, but she’s taking some time to recharge as the holiday season gets underway. Kylie recently dazzled at the Mugler exhibition in New York City when she showed up wearing an extravagant diamond headpiece and a svelte black gown. She later changed into a sexy sheer catsuit.

A little over a week earlier, Kylie joined her sisters at the CFDA Awards. She wowed in a one-shouldered gown with a thigh-high slit. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance. Kourtney Kardashian was the only KarJenner sister not at the CFDAs.

Kylie and Travis Scott will be celebrating their first Thanksgiving with their second child. They welcomed their baby boy in February 2022, and he joins 4-year-old big sister Stormi Webster. The couple has yet to reveal their son’s final name after deciding to change it from Wolf.

Kylie Jenner rocking SKIMs in 2021. (The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

During the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, Kylie gushed over being a “supportive wifey” for Travis at the Billboard Music Awards. “Our daughter is here with us to watch the show. I love any time she’s able to come with us,” Kylie said. “I’ve learned a lot from my mom and the importance of family. It’s the same for all of us — it’s all about family. We just have a really close relationship. I never force my daughter to do anything. I always give her the option. But she’s not leaving her mom. She gets it. She loves to come with me everywhere.”

When the finale was filmed, the name of Kylie’s son was still Wolf. “This year has been very transformative for me,” she said. “There’s so many amazing things that I’m really excited about — just hanging out with my babies and really diving into my work. My baby’s name is still Wolf. I’ll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you guys in season 3.”

