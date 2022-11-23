‘BIP’s Victoria Fuller Defends Moving On With Greg Grippo: ‘I’m Allowed To Live My Life’ (Exclusive)

Victoria Fuller will not apologize for her happiness. After getting engaged to Johnny DePhillipo on the Bachelor in Paradise finale, the two confirmed on the reunion show that they’d already broken up. Victoria also revealed that she’s now dating Bachelor Nation alum Greg Grippo. She insisted that she never cheated on Johnny with Greg, which she stood by in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“Johnny and I were completely done with our relationship,” Victoria insisted. “I think what people in the outside world can’t put into context is that we filmed five months ago. Johnny and I broke up months ago and I’m allowed to live my life and I’m going to. I can’t stop my life because somebody is sad. I want to be happy and he deserves happiness, as well.”

Johnny and Victoria had two different stories regarding the timeline of things, though. One month after Paradise, he knew they were having issues, but thought they were still working on them. Johnny slammed Victoria for beginning to communicate with Greg while he thought they were trying to work things out. Meanwhile, Victoria said she told Johnny she could no longer be engaged to him, period, at that point, which is why she moved on.

“I was so out of the loop,” Johnny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I don’t know what to believe. I don’t know what to think. I just know that there was history with [Victoria and Greg] and it carried on into our relationship.” At the BIP reunion, Johnny accused Victoria of “emotional cheating” due to her contact with Greg at the end of their relationship. Meanwhile, she said he wasn’t taking any accountability for his role in the “toxic” breakup, as she alleged that he called her a “f***ing c***” during a fight. Johnny denied ever saying that.

“I’m sad about the way it ended between Johnny and I,” Victoria admitted in our interview. “I’m so hopeful that him and I can just be friends at the end of the day. I wish him nothing but the best and I want him to find somebody.” As for Johnny, he tried to look back on Paradise as a positive experience, despite the heartbreak. “At the end of the day, it as an amazing experience,” he confirmed. “I met amazing people and I got engaged. That meant a lot. It did.”