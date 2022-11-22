Victoria Fuller’s Engagement Ring: See The Rock Johnny Proposed With On ‘BIP’

Even though Johnny DePhillipo wasn’t sure he was ready for an engagement throughout season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, he popped the question to Victoria Fuller during part two of the finale on Nov. 22. Johnny proposed with a gorgeous, oval Neil Lane ring. Victoria was nearly in tears as she accepted his proposal on the beach in Mexico.

“I definitely didn’t think I was going to meet you but I’m so happy I did because you completely changed my world,” Victoria gushed. “I never want to live a day without you. I literally can’t even imagine life without you at this point. You really have become, overnight, my best friend. And I didn’t think it was possible to really find love and a real relationship here, but I did and it was with you and I never want to do this whole experience with anyone but you. I’m completely head over heels for you.”

Johnny admitted that he was “scared” at the final rose ceremony, but knew that his heart belonged with Victoria. “I’ve never felt confident about myself,” he told her. “I’ve never felt this secure, but God has decided to bless me with something as special as you. I don’t know what I did to deserve this but I feel like it’s fate in a way. I’ve never felt this way about anyone in my entire life, ever. I know life is tough. We both know it and we’ve been through it. I understand your fear of abandonment and commitment, but I’m in the same boat as you. That’s why I’m standing here in front of you today — to let you know that in this lifetime, I’ll have your back forever and always. I’ll never leave your side, ever.”

Johnny asked Victoria to make him the “happiest man” by marrying him, presenting her with the stunning ring. She happily said yes. However, the proposal was filmed back in June, and in the months since, fans have speculated that Johnny and Victoria broke up, which they’ll address on the reunion show.

There were some ups and downs in Johnny and Victoria’s relationship on BIP, as she briefly feared he might not be ready to give her the commitment of marriage and starting a family that she wanted. However, once Johnny let his walls down, he was able to see a future with Victoria, which led him to propose at the end.