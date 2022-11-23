Jordin Sparks Joins Kelly Rowland In Defending Chris Brown After AMAs Booing: ‘We Love Chris’

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks, 32, has joined former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, 41, in defending Chris Brown, 33, after he was booed at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20. Jordin was approached by a TMZ reporter earlier this week, and she did not hold back on her thoughts (watch VIDEO HERE). “You love asking me about Chris, but we love Chris!”, the 32-year-old said cheerfully. “No, we love Chris, he should’ve been there.” She also said that people “deserve to be able to grow and learn” and that people “should be able to live their life without things hanging over them.” In addition, Jordin said that “everyone” deserves that, adding, “him especially.”



When the reporter asked the “Tattoo” singer if people “should move on” from his past (seemingly referencing his troubled past with Rihanna), she said they should “focus” on the music. “Honestly, I think that shouldn’t even be a conversation anymore,” Jordin replied. “It’s about his talent, they shouldn’t have canceled the performance – that’s how I feel about it.”

The “No Guidance” singer was set to perform at the AMAs on Sunday, but the show pulled the plug on his performance. Chris took to Instagram to share a video of what would’ve been his performance, and captioned it, “U SERIOUS?” The night of the award show, the 33-year-old won the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist, and Kelly accepted the award on his behalf. Upon accepting the award, the audience began to boo, and the 41-year-old made it clear she would not have it.

“Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting his award on his behalf,” Kelly began. “Excuse me, chill out. But I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music, and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award and bring it to you. I love you, congratulations.” The next day, TMZ approached the songstress outside of her car and asked her to comment on supporting Chris. “I believe that grace is very real,” she told the outlet. “And we all need a dose of it. And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get. Even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.”

The reporter then asked Kelly a similar question that they asked Jordin, which was if the Grammy-winner should be “forgiven.” Kelly replied with an astounding yes. “We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing. Anything that we’re thinking. We all come up short in some kind of way. And grace is real. We are humans. And everybody deserves grace,” she concluded. Chris previously dated Rihanna in 2008, but things took a turn in 2009 when he was “charged with felony domestic assault,” per NBC News, in relation to the “Umbrella” singer. Later, in 2012, they got back together for a year before finally calling it quits in 2013.