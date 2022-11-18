Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA At GQ Men Of The Year Party: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 47, were all over each other at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood on November 17. The famous couple shared a kiss and packed on plenty of PDA at the event. They both wore black outfits and were joined by Travis’ son 19-year-old son Landon Barker, who he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler. Landon was smart enough to not interrupt his father and his stepmother during their major PDA session.

Kourtney wore black jumpsuit with a sequin tuxedo blazer and a pair of black heels. The Kardashians star rocked a wet bob look for her hairstyle choice of the night. Kourtney finished off her look with smokey eyeshadow. Travis wore a faux-fur coat over a black leather motorcycle jacket that exposed his tattoo-filled chest. The Blink-182 drummer also wore black pants and matching boots and sunglasses.

Kourtney and Travis have had a busy week which included Travis’ 47th birthday celebrations. On Nov. 16, Kourtney threw her husband a lavish surprise birthday party at Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan celebrity hotspot located in LA. Kourtney rocked a plunging black suit jacket to the party, while birthday boy Travis opted for his staple leather jacket, a black t-shirt, and black pants. Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, both took part in the celebrations.

In addition to hosting a party, Kourtney also honored her husband on his birthday with a heartfelt tribute that included PDA-filled photos of the POOSH founder and the musician. “I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker you have changed my life forever,” Kourtney captioned the post. Travis took to the comments section to thank his wife for the tribute. “My soulmate, I love you forever,” he wrote.