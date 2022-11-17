Kate Mara Announces The Birth Of Her 2nd Child & Shares Adorable 1st Baby Photo

Kate Mara, 39, and her husband Jamie Bell, 36, are parents of their second child — a boy! The actress confirmed she gave birth (relatively quietly, may we add) via a sweet Instagram post shared on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Had a baby a week ago….Here are his feet,” the House of Cards alum penned alongside of a photo of the baby’s bare feet poking out from under a turquoise comforter with a fall leaf pattern as well as a white baby blanket with bears. She added an orange heart in the brief caption.

Friends and fans immediately congratulated Kate in the comments, including pal Lily Collins. “Congratulations!!!” the Emily In Paris star wrote on the photo, while Jenna Dewan added, “Omg congratulations my love !!!” Josh Horowitz also left a sweet message, writing, “Good content. CONGRATS!!!” Canadian photographer Cait Cronenberg also chimed in with, “Mazel Tov! Beautiful feet!!!”

The post intentionally mirrored the announcement of her first child, a daughter who’s name has not been made public, in May 2019. “We had a baby a couple weeks ago… Here are her feet,” the Fantastic Four star wrote at the time in a similar fashion. This marks the second child for Kate, however, the third for Jamie who is also dad to son Jack Matfin Bell, 9, with Evan Rachel Wood.

Her second pregnancy wasn’t exactly a secret as she did make an announcement via Instagram. “There are three of us in this pic,” she said on July 10 alongside a romantic photo outside of Claridge’s Hotel in London with her and husband Jamie holding hands. In the paparazzi photo, the two were clearly headed out for a date night as she wore a light pink shift dress with a loose cut featuring silver sequins. Meanwhile, Jamie wore a black suit.

The couple initially began dating back in 2015 leading to a 2017 engagement. They walked down the aisle later that same year.