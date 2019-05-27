Three cheers for the family of three! Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are now the proud parents of a precious bundle of joy. We’ve got all the details!

Congratulations! Kate Mara, 32, and her husband Jamie Bell, 35, are stepping into huge roles, possibly the biggest of their career. They’ve done their fair share of acting on the big screen, but this is very different — they’re parents! The two welcomed a daughter in mid-May according to the actress. On May 28 she posted a photo to her Instagram of her infant’s feet and wrote “We had a baby a couple weeks ago…Here are her feet,” without providing a name or other details. But it’s a girl! Rumors flew that Kate and Jamie were expecting a little one in January after the Golden Globes. Not only did the actress hit the red carpet in a bejeweled peach gown, but she was overheard by multiple sources telling Emily Blunt, 35, that she had a baby on the way.

And now the precious bundle of joy has arrived! We bet Kate and Jamie are going to be great parents and hope they’re enjoying their early days with their baby. Recall the actor popped the question in 2017 after two years of dating, and they tied the knot that same year. While the couple tends to keep their relationship on the DL, they did share a sweet shot from their wedding day. They were kissing in the pic, and even though the lighting was pretty dim, the passion between Kate and Jamie was extra apparent. They looked so in love!

The two already have a huge heart for animals, so they’ll have parenting in the bag! Not only do they share dogs, but Kate is also very involved in charities for chimpanzees. From horses to cows, the actress clearly loves her four-legged friends, which makes this baby news that much more thrilling.

We can’t say congrats enough to the happy couple and their growing fam!