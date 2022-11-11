Pete Davidson ‘Confirmed’ His Large Manhood To Jay Pharoah: ‘It’s Like 9 Inches’

The subject of what Pete Davidson packs in his pants came up during Jay Pharoah’s appearance during the Nov. 9 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. After a back-and-forth between Kanye “Ye” West and Charlamagne Tha God insinuated that Pete, 28, was quite endowed, Jay, 35, told hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham that the rumors were true. “So I talk to him, I said, ‘Pete, man, what is it?’ I said, ‘Could, what is it, what’d you do? What was it? How you do it?’ He told me what it was. It, it’s his endowment. That’s what he told me it is. He confirmed it. He was like, he was like, ‘Yeah bro, it’s like nine inches.'”

“I was like, ‘What? Word. Oh snap, we twins. That’s crazy,'” added Pharoah. Earlier in the convo, Jay said he “praised” Pete for somehow being such an eligible bachelor, dating A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale. “Hey man, it’s Pete. There’s something in the sauce. He got something, okay. He got something inside,” said Pharoah. He also said that Pete’s ability to be “vulnerable” makes him a catch for women.

“You can handle business all day. But if a woman can’t talk to you afterward, she gonna run to somebody with — maybe they not as big as you,” said Pharaoh. “You gotta be able to listen. You gotta have everything in the relationship. You do. And that’s that, that’s that thin line. And I think Pete is just, Pete is just a sweet dude. He’s sweet. He’s vulnerable. … You know what I mean? Like, women might see that little, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. I’m gonna kiss him and then I’m gonna pull his pants off.’ You know, that’s, that’s what they do. You know, that’s what happens.”

“The man got Kate Beckinsale. He got the vampire from Underworld. What the hell? Are you kidding me?” asked a shocked Pharoah. “What, you got Ariana Grande? You? What? You got my money, my car, my push. I want, you got that? What? Hey, I’m proud of him. Whatever you doing, I, hey, I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates’s ex-wife because she’s still a billionaire. And whoever else is a billionaire out here is on Pete Davidson’s hit list. If the Queen were still alive, he would’ve slept with her.”

The world learned about Pete Davidson’s manhood when Ye went on Drink Champs to complain about how Charlamagne suggested that Pete was dating Kim because of his endowment. “Why are you talking about another man’s d-ck on camera?” West said in the now-deleted podcast. Charlamagne went on his Brilliant Idiots podcast to say that he and Ye had an argument in Nov. 2021 and that West tried to get Charlamagne to “sh-t on someone he knows is my friend.”

“Finally, he goes, ‘My wife is out here f-cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me? My wife is out here f-cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?’ said Charlamagne. “He’s screaming on the phone. What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?”