Vanessa Hudgens Models Black Lacy Bra Top & Matching Skirt At CFDA Awards: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, looked incredible on the carpet of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night. The actress wore a black lacy bra under a long white sheer shawl and long black skirt as she posed with a serious face. She also had her long dark hair down and parted in the middle as she showed off natural-looking makeup.

Vanessa’s epic look didn’t stop there. She accessorized with earrings and rings as she struck her poses and was one of the best dressed of the entire event. Other stars that showed up included Katie Holmes, Kris Jenner, Christina Ricci, Khloe Kardashian, and more.

Before Vanessa wowed at the CFDA Fashion Awards, she got attention for a bikini she wore on a Hawaii vacation. The beauty rocked a lavender bralette as she took a selfie for Instagram and added sunglasses as a gorgeous ocean could be seen behind her. She also tagged the photo at the Four Seasons Resort Maui to let her followers know the kind of luxury she was enjoying and they revealed their happiness for her in the comments section.

Just a few days before her vacation, she rocked a black swan look for Halloween at the Thriller Night Halloween Party. The feathered dress had an opening in the front and she paired it with black platform boots. Her black eye makeup was also on point and was the perfect touch for her memorable costume.

When Vanessa’s not turning heads and sparking comments for her looks, she’s getting attention for her acting work. The talented star recently revealed whether or not she’d appear on the High School Musical spinoff series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. “I don’t know,” she told Entertainment Weekly about a future appearance for fans of the popular movie, during an Oct. 21 interview. “We leave it up to fate. Leave it up to the gods.”