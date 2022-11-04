‘Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald Reveals Why Heather Rae El Moussa Will Be An ‘Incredible’ Mom (Exclusive)

Mary Fitzgerald, 41, thinks Heather Rae El Moussa is going to be just as skilled at motherhood as she is at making real estate moves on Selling Sunset. “Oh my God, Heather does not need any advice from me,” Mary, who has one adult son, gushed to HollywoodLife at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 on Friday, Nov. 4. “She’s already the most incredible mom to her step kids and she’s already so motherly. She’s going to be incredible. It’s so beautiful watching them through the pregnancy. I’m so happy for them.”

As fans know, Heather, 35, is the stepmom to her husband Tarek El Moussa‘s kids he shares with ex Christina Hall, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7. While Heather previously didn’t see motherhood in her future, she admitted to HollywoodLife in January of this year that meeting Tarek’s children and growing such a close bond with them made her want children of her own. “When we first met, we both had said ‘no’ to having children. And, you know, obviously as my love grew for the children and I fell into this amazing position as a stepmom — I just I love being a stepmom, I love being a mom, I love raising children,” she gushed.

“And so more recently I have started thinking about having one of my own,” she continued. “I brought it up to Tarek and at first we talked about it and so we’re on the same page. We are planning on possibly having a baby in the future but right now I am going through egg freezing. I’m doing the second round of egg freezing.”

The reality star would go on to announce her pregnancy just months later. Tarek and Heather revealed they were expecting in July and called it a “huge shock”. They explained, “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

Since then, Heather has been quite open about her pregnancy and all the emotions that come with it. In October, for instance, she told fans she felt her little one move inside her for the first time. “I promised you guys details so: I was told I wouldn’t feel him move because I have an anterior placenta but last sunday when Tarek and I were laying in bed relaxing, binging shows I started feeling him kicking !!!” the excited mama to be exclaimed. “He was kicking so hard and now ever since he kicks all throughout the day and at night. I’ll sit up in bed at night and I can feel him kicking and moving around and it makes my heart melt. It was just extra special because Tarek was with me when it first happened and it was like the sweetest and best birthday gift to feel our baby boy.”

A month prior, she posted a mirror selfie and admitted she couldn’t wait for her little boy to make his entrance into the world. “There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant,” she frankly wrote alongside a snapshot of her growing bump. “Sometimes I still can’t believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I’m really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I’m already a mom. Just focusing on myself, fueling my body, organizing the nursery, and slowly getting things into place for when it’s time.”

The real estate expert also opened up about why ultrasounds are a bit stressful for her in August. “I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat. As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way but it’s also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible,” she stated. “Overall the ultrasound went great and getting a little peak at our boy made my week.”