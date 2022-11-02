Cara Delevingne Rocks Black Cut-Out Bra At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show: Photo

Cara Delevingne, 30, was one of many gorgeous models that recently took part in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show and she looked incredible. The beauty wore a black bra as her hair was up in a style with braids, in a new photo from the event, which was posted on Vogue Magazine‘s Instagram account and can be seen in the second slide here. She had several performers, also dressed in sexy black lingerie, surrounding her as they were bent over while presenting their performance, and she looked confident with a face full of epic makeup that included dark eyeliner and glossy dark lipstick, and light eyebrows.

In addition to Cara, the show, which is set to air on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9, will also feature other familiar pretty faces to show off Rihanna’s new collection. Irina Shayk and Lara Stone also wowed as they walked the runway in the Simi Valley, CA venue, in one of the photos from the post. The former wore a silver corset top and matching sheer mini skirt that let her underwear peek out from underneath, and the latter wore a flattering black catsuit that hugged her curves. Each of them also had eye-catching makeup looks, just like Cara.

The new photos from the Savage X Fenty show come two weeks after Cara made headlines for her outfit at a Planet Sex press conference during MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France. She showed off a plunging blue underwire bra under a tan blazer and matching tan pants. She also added tan heeled boots with a pointy toe and had her hair down as she accessorized with one simple necklace.

A few weeks before that, Cara also wowed during Paris Fashion Week. She attended a party for her Cara Loves Karl collection and wore a low-cut blazer dress with nothing underneath. She paired the look with black thigh-high boots and rocked red lipstick and light eyeshadow that went perfectly with the outfit. As one of the best dressed there, she posed for epic photos on the red carpet.

Cara is known for often flaunting eye-catching looks whenever she can, but when she’s not modeling, she’s acting. She recently appeared on Selena Gomez‘s hit show, Only Murders in the Building in the role of Alice Banks, and impressed viewers. She was also a regular on the television series, Carnival Row, in 2019.