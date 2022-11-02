Adele Reveals The Correct Pronunciation Of Her Name & Admits Fans Have Been Saying It Wrong

During a recent Q&A with fans, Adele revealed that most of the world has mispronounced her name for years.

By:
November 2, 2022 11:04AM EDT
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
Image Credit: Shutterstock

First, it was Rihanna. Now, Adele has revealed that many of her fans and members of the press have been mispronouncing her name for years. While participating in a Q&A session in support of her new “I Drink Wine” music video, Adele, 34, fielded a question from a fan in North London, and before she got to the answer about songwriting, the singer shared a revelation – her name is pronounced “uh-dale,” and now “AH-dale.” “Where’s she from, Enfield or something? Love that,” said a jubilant Adele. “She said my name perfectly.”

Adele explained that the event’s host, Benito Skinner aka Benny Drama, asked how to pronounce her name. The focus is apparently on the second syllable in her name, not the first. From there, Adele answered the fan’s question, while the rest of the world was left with this new information.

During the Q&A, Adele also spoke about how she will probably not be an EGOT winner. Having secured an Emmy, multiple Grammys, and an Oscar, all Adele needs is a Tony award for completing the set. Yet, Adele told her fans that she’s “not a massive Broadway fan,” so she may not get that final piece of the puzzle. “I’m talking about musicals though because I’ve been seeing a couple of plays but I don’t think I’ve seen enough,” she said, per PEOPLE. She did say she might be able to play Rose in a revival of Gypsy, having caught a production of the Arthur Laurents musical.

(Shutterstock)

“I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, ‘I wanted to do all of this,’ and she’s jealous of her own daughter and she’s really caught up about it,” she told her fans. “At one bit, she was just a bitch in it, which I could nail.”

Adele is preparing to finally kick off her Las Vegas residency. Performances begin on Nov. 18, after delaying the production for six months. The “Hello” singer floated the idea of getting an EGOT via Vegas. “I don’t think I’ve seen enough [Broadway] as a grown-up to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, ‘Do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony?’ I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT,” Adele said during the Q&A. “EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I’ll be on that stage in a hot second.”

