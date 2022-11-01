‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Kate Realizes How ‘Good’ She Has It With Logan After A Date With Hayden

Despite having a strong connection with Logan Palmer, Kate Gallivan decided to go on a date with newcomer Hayden Markowitz on the Nov. 1 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Hayden arrived on the beach after the third rose ceremony and pulled some of the girls aside to chat. When he asked Kate to talk, Logan wasn’t worried because he was “confident” in the relationship he’d built with her.

Kate explained her situation to Hayden, but also urged him to “shoot [his] shot”, even if it meant possibly hurting some feelings or testing another relationship. She told him to be “bold” like she was when she first came on the show. “After talking with Hayden, I’m not feeling overwhelmed with sparks, and there were some mixed reviews at the bonfire when he showed up,” Kate explained. “But if Hayden asked me on a date, there is part of me that would like to say yes to kind of see how Logan reacts. What I’m really looking for is for him to step up and be honest about how he feels about me because sometimes he’s a little hard to read.”

Hayden DID ask Kate out, and she accepted. However, she then talked to Logan one-on-one, and was admittedly hoping that he’d ask her not to go. Logan was on a different page, though. “I know we’re at very different places in our journey,” he told Kate. “You just got here, you’ve been on one date. You deserve to have the full experience of exploring what it’s like to be in Paradise. You deserve all of that. I’ve had it and you haven’t so I want you to have it.”

Kate was stunned that Logan didn’t fight harder for her. “I feel like he’s not fighting for me at all. In fact, I feel like he’s completely asleep at the wheel and it’s really throwing me off,” she said in a confessional. “I think every girl wants a guy that’s going to fight for her and say, ‘Absolutely not. I want you and I will do whatever it takes to keep you.’ But he said, ‘I think you should make that decision for yourself.’ So it was not a, ‘No, please don’t go.’ It’s almost like he failed the test, which is very disappointing.” It appeared to be a case of miscommunication for the two, as Logan said in his own confessional, “What I wanted her to say was, ‘No thank, I’m good, I got my man right here.’ That’s what every guy wants to hear. I fell short of that. A selfish part of me would’ve liked to have been chosen without being put to the test.”

The next date, Kate and Hayden went on an adventurous zip-lining date. Kate went into the date “excited” and “open-minded” about everything, but was quickly concerned about how afraid Hayden seemed to be of the excursion. “I definitely don’t feel turned on by the scared energy from him,” Kate admitted. “I’m not sure we’re a solid match.”

Afterward, Kate and Hayden got the chance to talk. The previous night, Hayden’s behavior on The Bachelorette was brought up as a red flag amidst some of the other contestants on BIP. He was eliminated from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season after he called Gabby “rough around the edges,” and compared the women to his ex. However, Kate wanted to hear Hayden’s side of the story before making any decisions about him.

First, Hayden opened up to Kate about his golden retriever, Rambo, who is battling cancer. Hayden revealed that he spent six figures in medical bills so Rambo could live another year or two. Kate was floored to hear this, and worried Hayden’s priorities were “a little misaligned.” Then, he told her about his time on The Bachelorette, and she was shocked when he admitted that he “probably” said his ex was “hotter” than Gabby and Rachel. “I just don’t remember,” he said.

“My eyes have been opened, “Kate admitted. “I have truly seen the other side. I might have made a critical error going on this date with Hayden. I think I jsut got a super solid taste of why the reviews were so mixed. I am ready to get the hell out of dodge. If anything, this has put in perspective how good I had it with Logan.”