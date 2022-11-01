Hayden Markowitz: 5 Things To Know About The Controversial ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Returning For ‘BIP’

Hayden Markowitz is the newest arrival to season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on the Nov. 1 episode.

He previously appeared on season 19 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ where he was labeled as one of the season’s biggest villains.

Hayden was widely criticized for how he treated Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Hayden Markowitz is back! Although he did not have a pretty exit from The Bachelorette, Hayden is hopeful that he can still find love. Despite being admittedly obsessed with his golden retriever, Rambo, Hayden left the dog at home to hit the beach for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and previews show that he will make his debut during the Nov. 1 episode.

Previews for the episode show Hayden taking Kate Gallivan on a date. Kate had previously connected with Logan Palmer, so it appears that a new love triangle may be emerging. Learn more about Hayden below.

1. What Did Hayden Say On ‘The Bachelorette’?

Hayden was on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. He first made waves when he told Gabby that she was too “rough around the edges” for him and admitted that his morals aligned better with Rachel. When the ladies each decided which men they were going to individually pursue during week 3, Rachel gave Hayden a rose. Away from the ladies, though, he was continuing to stir up controversy when he started comparing Rachel and Gabby to his ex-girlfriend.

Once Rachel was made aware of Hayden’s comments, she eliminated him during week four. Hayden initially posted an apology to Instagram, but wound up deleting it days later. “For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment,” Hayden wrote. “I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgment was not only disappointing, but it was absolutely unacceptable. I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions. I really hate how this season ended, but this experience was not one that I was mentally or emotionally prepared for with the current things going on in my life.” Hayden did not show up to Men Tell All to address the controversy in person.

2. What Does Hayden Markowitz Do?

Hayden’s ABC bio lists his career as a “Leisure Executive” in Florida. He actually is the CEO of a rental property company called 30A Rental Properties, according to LinkedIn. 30A is a collection of beach towns located along County Road 30A in western Florida. He founded the company in 2013, and manages various properties amidst the scenic area. In addition to running 30A Rental Properties, Hayden has also worked as a realtor at various companies since 2012.

3. Hayden Is A Dog Dad

Hayden is the ultimate dog lover and is looking for a partner who also loves four-legged friends. He has a dog named Rambo, and says they are a “package deal” in his ABC bio. “No one is getting a ring on their finger without Rambo’s approval,” Hayden adds in his bio. On The Bachelorette, Hayden opened up about his dog having cancer and how much that had affected him.

4. Where Did Hayden Go To College?

Hayden graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2017. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Legal Studies. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Mississippi. At UCF, he was the Director of Philanthropy for his fraternity, Sigma Chi.

5. Hayden Is A Southern Boy

Hayden grew up in Savannah, Georgia, and he has the accent to prove it. Although he lives in Florida now, he’s loyal to his Georgia roots, as well.