Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Take Daughters Trick-Or-Treating In Sydney On Rare Family Outing

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes took their two daughters trick-or-treating on Halloween in Australia, where Ryan is filming his new movie, The Fall Guy. The A-list couple took 8-year-old Esmeralda and 6-year-old Amada to houses near Bondi Beach in Sydney so the girls could indulge in some delicious candy. Ryan, 41, and Eva, 48, didn’t wear Halloween costumes unlike their daughters, who looked adorable dressed as witches in THESE PHOTOS.

Esmeralda wore a purple witch outfit while Amada wore a red witch outfit. Ryan held his daughters’ hands as the family of four strolled through the neighborhood. The Barbie actor wore a scary monster mask to get into the Halloween spirit, along with a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of work boots.

Eva, meanwhile, wore a small red headband with little devil ears and spooky white makeup. The Hitch actress dressed in a white T-shirt and black sweatpants. Ryan and Eva’s daughters brought little pails to carry the candy that they collect.

The famous couple’s latest outing with their kids comes after Ryan did a rare interview about fatherhood back in August. He told heat magazine that his role as Ken in the upcoming Barbie is a way to introduce his girls to his work as an actor. “Barbie was a way to do that. Not necessarily like I’m making it for them, but it’s the first time I think they kind of are understanding [it],” Ryan explained.

Ryan also told heat that his acting career allowed him to spend some quality time with the family. “Part of the reason for doing [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids,” he said. “You know it’s funny, we went to France, and we went everywhere – we went to the Louvre and all these things. And if I asked them now, “What was your favorite part about France? They will say, ‘The fruit plate at the hotel.’ “