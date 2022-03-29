See Pics

Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Spotted In Rare Photos With Daughters While Shopping In London

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes took their daughters, Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, to a bookstore and an art shop while spending time in London, England.

Ryan Gosling, 41, and Eva Mendes, 48, showed off their sweet bond with their two daughters during a recent outing in London and it was adorable. The actor and actress were photographed walking outside with their first-born, Esmeralda, 7, and youngest child, Amada, 5, as they visited a bookstore and art shop. The family-of-four held hands and wore casual but stylish clothing that kept them warm and comfortable.

Ryan wore a green and black patterned zip-up cardigan and gray jeans as well as tan shoes and a yellow baseball cap while Eva wore a white sweater with black and pink patterns over a light tan top, a black skirt, and tan boots. She added a black sun hat to the look and had a striped tan sweater tied around her waist. Esmeralda went with a blue dress under a tan jacket, gray pants, and tan boots while Amada showed off a tan, green, and brown jacket over a dark top, tan pants, yellow boots, and a blue hat.

The girls were seen holding books they got from the store as their doting parents held the shopping bags. They didn’t pay much attention to cameras and went on their way while walking on sidewalks and crossing streets.

Before Ryan and Eva’s latest outing with their daughters, the doting dad was spotted on a different rare outing back in Jan. He went to go get ice cream with the girls in Los Angeles, CA and they all stayed safe by wearing face masks. At one point, little Amada appeared to take a tumble while walking but luckily she seemed to be okay afterward.

Ryan and Eva have been dating since 2011 and despite their random public outings, they tend to live a very private lifestyle. Once in a while, they’ll comment on their family life, like when Ryan commented how the COVID pandemic affected them, in a previous interview.

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot,” The Notebook star said about the struggles. “So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”