Taylor Swift Thanks Loretta Lynn For ‘Paving The Way’ In Surprise Appearance At Tribute Special

Although Taylor Swift wasn’t announced as one of the guests partaking in CMT’s Loretta Lynn tribute special on Oct. 30, she showed up in a short video clip to remember the singer. Taylor specifically honored Loretta for her songwriting, which is something that she, herself, has become known for in her music career. However, Taylor acknowledged that female songwriters would not be where they are today if it wasn’t for Loretta, who died earlier this month.

“I’m so grateful to Loretta for being an example, not only for songwriters everywhere, but more specifically female songwriters,” Taylor gushed. “She was so ahead of her time. The way she exercised brutal, truthful, fearless honesty every time she sat down to write a song is something that changed music forever and paved the way for every songwriter who’s trying to be truthful and honest today.”

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn aired live on Oct. 30, less than one month after Loretta’s death at the age of 90. Several country music stars were on-hand to perform songs in Loretta’s honor, while others took the Opry stage to give short eulogies. Those who couldn’t make it in person, like Taylor, appeared via video messages.

Taylor released her most recent album, Midnights, on Oct. 21. As she has throughout her entire career, she wrote every single song on the record. Midnights features 13 brand new songs, as well as one bonus track. Plus, the album’s 3AM edition, which came out three hours after Midnights, includes seven additional songs, as well.

Taylor said that Midnights was inspired by sleepless nights throughout her life. Some of the songs took fans back to moments in the singer’s life that happened years ago, while others are about her current relationship with Joe Alwyn.