Lori Harvey Looks Just Like Beyonce In ‘Me, Myself, & I’ Video: Watch

Lori Harvey, 25, channeled Beyonce in her latest Halloween costume! The gorgeous model took to Instagram to share video clips and photos of her dressed up like the singer in her “Me, Myself, and I” music video and she looked incredible. She had her hair styled long and blonde with bangs and wore a similar sexy off-the-shoulder black dress that Beyonce wore, as she posed for the confident photos.

Lori also dressed up in another one of Beyonce’s outfits, in the video clip she posted, and it included a lime green sleeveless top with a plunging neckline and a tight white skirt. She had some of her hair pulled back and added thick sequined hoop earrings to the look. She included clips of the real music videos and they proved just how much she looks like Beyonce in her Halloween costumes.

“All the ladies if you feel me help me sing it outttt 🎶Me, Myself and I: Part 1,” she captioned the first post before adding the second and captioning it with, “Me, Myself, and I: Part 2.” Her fans didn’t hesitate to comment on the looks and they seemed to love them. “I lo♡e this video & perfect costume choice,” one follower wrote while another admitted they “didn’t see that coming.” A third revealed they couldn’t tell her and Beyonce apart and a fourth called her “Loriyonce.”

Lori’s latest Beyonce looks come after she got attention for sharing other photos of herself for “spooky season.” She wore a black PVC coat that went off of one shoulder and strappy black heels, in the snapshots. She also had her chin-length hair down and parted in the middle as she held a purse that matched her outfit.

When Lori’s not wowing on her social media page, she’s doing so in campaigns. She recently posed in a bike short one piece for Gymshark and looked as fit as could be. In one photo, she was standing near a pool as she held a bottle of water and had her hair up in a high bun. She had her head turned back toward the camera and showed off a confident facial expression.