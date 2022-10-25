Sarah Hyland Rocks Tiny Bikini While Vacationing With Husband Wells Adams In Polynesia: Photos

Wells Adams, 38, and his new bride Sarah Hyland, 31, are starting married life off on the right foot! The duo was seen living it up in scorching new vacation photos posted to the Love Island host’s official Instagram page. “Paradise on Love Island,” Sarah captioned the October 25 collection of four pics, tagging her husband and the Patina Maldives. In the first pic, Sarah wore a tiny string bikini as she reached up to kiss a shirtless Wells. Both held cocktails and rocked sleek sunglasses as they stretched their arms out and waded into the jeweled waters.

In a second photo, Sarah stared dreamily out to sea with a pink cocktail in her hand and statement hoops dangling from her ears. A third pic showed Wells in a similar pose, and a fourth showed Sarah yet again nursing her cocktail while enjoying the stunning surroundings. Many of Sarah’s 10 million followers took to the comments thread to gush over the jaw-dropping snaps. “Vacation looks good on you! Maldives is on my bucket list, it looks like a literal dream!” commented a fan, while another quipped, “Like Paradise Hotel without the bickering lol.” “Two hot new bombshells have entered the villa,” reacted a third. “So cute. A perfect couple,” wrote another.

The stunning Modern Family star and her Bachelorette alum husband tied the knot in a stunning California vineyard ceremony on August 20. They were engaged back in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to put their marriage plans on hold. But in an interview, Wells said they were already practically married before the big day. “We just bought a house together, I feel like once you do that, you’re married,” Wells told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE January 2022 interview. “But I do want to have the big ceremony with the pomp and circumstance, because I want everyone to witness our love and celebrate it…and I want a bunch of gifts from rich Hollywood types!”

As it turns out, the “Hollywood types” did show up to their wedding. Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ariel Winter were all there to celebrate the couple’s big day.