Ariel Winter Wears Sheer Lace Catsuit For Night Out In Vegas After Celebrating Sarah Hyland’s Wedding

Ariel Winter wore a sheer black lace catsuit in a sexy new photo from Vegas just a few weeks after celebrating Sarah Hyland's wedding.

September 9, 2022 2:36PM EDT
Ariel Winter looked fabulous when she wore a sheer black lace catsuit with an incredibly plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The 24-year-old donned the three-quarter sleeve one-piece that was completely see-through, revealing a lacy black bodysuit underneath that was so low-cut, that it revealed ample cleavage.

Ariel posted the photo with the caption, “just a little [chili pepper emoji] who misses Vegas.” In the photo, Ariel sat down wearing the sheer jumpsuit that was cut out on the chest showing off major cleavage in a low-rise sheer black underwire bra.

As for her glam, Ariel had her bright red voluminous hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle. A sultry smokey eye, a thick black cat-eye liner, and a glossy pink lip completed her look.

While in Vegas, Ariel rocked a slew of sexy outfits including a plunging bright red bikini top with a high-waisted black sarong that had fringe tassels on the hemline. She accessorized with a large white fannypack and gorgeous curly hair.

Ariel’s sexy lace outfit comes just a few weeks after Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ outdoor wedding which took place at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara on August 20. For the wedding, Ariel looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight emerald green spaghetti-strap gown with a thigh-high slit on the side of her leg.

The front of the dress featured a square neckline while the back of the dress was cut out and she topped her look off with a pair of sky-high metallic gold strappy heels. Her red hair looked stunning as it was down in a gorgeous blowout that was straight and flipped up at the ends.

