Ariel Winter’s Red Hair Makeover: See Her Fiery New Locks — Before & After Photos

Back to red! Ariel Winter revealed her ‘Little Mermaid’ inspired ‘do as she stepped out for takeout at Mendocino Farms in Los Angeles.

Ariel Winter, 23, has changed her hair color yet again! The Modern Family alum revealed her fiery new red hair as she stepped out of a salon in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 13. Ariel’s locks appeared to be freshly blown out as she made her way to a vehicle with takeout and an iced coffee from sandwich and salad shop Mendocino Farms. Casually dressed in a navy blue “Nashville” sweatshirt, the 23-year-old was totally fresh faced for the low key outing. Her bold new look was reminiscent of her namesake Ariel from The Little Mermaid — a swift change from her recent blonde ‘do.

In recent weeks, the actress has been proudly sporting an iced blonde shade. Ariel looked sensational as she headed to Las Vegas for the opening of the new Delilah restaurant inside the Wynn Casino & Resort, showing off her blonde hair with a sleek black dress. Boyfriend Luke Benward was in tow for the star-studded soirée, which included a surprise performance by Justin Bieber. “Hey there @delilahlv what’s it like in Wynn Las Vegas?… Obviously INCREDIBLE,” she teased in her caption.

Ariel’s recent change to red hair isn’t the first time she’s sported the spicy shade — including stints in 2017 and 2019. Two years ago, she shocked fans with the bright hue as she was photographed leaving left West Hollywood’s Nine Zero One Salon on May 3! She looked gorgeous as always as she rocked her locks in a sleek curl, seemingly marking the end of a new era: just weeks prior, she had wrapped shooting the 11th and final season of Modern Family in which her character Alex Dunphy was a brunette (alongside on-screen sister Sarah Hyland, brother Nolan Gould and dad

Ty Burrell).

After returning to dark locks for a minute, she went back to red just three weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic on Feb. 25. “can’t wait to get back to this hair color,” she teased via Instagram just days before. Whether it’s blonde, red or brunette — there’s no shade Ariel can’t pull off.