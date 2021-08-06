Fashion

Ariel Winter Rocks Printed Bikini While Relaxing On Getaway With BF Luke Benward — Photo

Ariel Winter looked fabulous in a patterned bikini while on vacation with her beau, Luke Benward!

Ariel Winter, 23, looked better than ever when she showed off her toned figure in a sexy printed bikini. The Modern Family actress posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram while on vacation with her boyfriend, Luke Benward. In the photos, Ariel displayed her toned, petite figure in the two-piece which featured a halter neckline and a gaping cutout at the chest that revealed major cleavage. She styled the top with the matching low-rise ruffle bottoms.

Aside from just posing in her bikini, Ariel posted photos of her cuddling up with Luke and one photo of them showing off the game, Catan, that they were playing on their trip. Ariel looked fabulous in the selfies she posted as her skin was completely clear and natural while her newly dyed bright red hair was down and straight.

Ariel posted the photos with the caption, “Carrot top. Does anyone else love games (especially board games) as much as we do? #skincare #beach #games #redhead #swimwear”

The actress is always showing off her figure in some sort of sexy outfit and when she’s not in bikinis, she’s usually in a tight mini dress. Earlier in the summer, back in July, Ariel was in Las Vegas when she donned a skintight long-sleeve black dress with the entire sides cut out and covered with a sheer mesh panel.

Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Ariel Winter shows off her new blonde hairdo as she hangs with her boyfriend Luke Benward and friends in Santa Monica after going for coffee. The group poses for pictures as they enjoy the freaf air and sunshine over the weekend as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. Pictured: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ariel Winter and Luke Benward celebrate his 25th birthday with a drive-by party with Luke's family and friends. Luke and Ariel danced and took a few drinks on the street during the gathering. Luke also passed out boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts for his passing friends. Pictured: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

We love when Ariel switches up her hairstyle and for a while, she was rocking platinum blonde hair. However, she went back to red, which is our favorite color from her, when she hit the salon in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 13.