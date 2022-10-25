Kerry Washington Wears Sheer White Corset Over Orange Lace Dress On ‘Good Morning America’

Kerry Washington always makes a statement with her outfits, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on Oct. 25. The 45-year-old was promoting her new Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil when she wore a see-through white corset crop top over a peach, poofy dress.

Kerry’s spaghetti strap orange dress featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. On top of the dress, she wore a sheer white mesh corset crop top with boning that showed off the bodice of the orange dress beneath.

The waist of the dress was cinched-in while the skirt was super flowy and poofy. The skirt had a sheer lace overlay and ended at her ankles and she accessorized with a pair of white leather pointed-toe pumps.

Kerry completed her look with a pair of tiny gold earrings and flawless glam. She had her jet-black hair slicked back and parted in the middle in a low bun while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Kerry’s outfits while promoting her new film have been fabulous and aside from this look, she recently attended the premiere in LA on Oct. 17, when she wore a green two-piece Ralph Lauren Collection Spring 2023 outfit.

The actress wore a head-to-toe light green outfit featuring a tight, cropped, button-down collared shirt that showed off her toned abs and tiny waist. She styled the shirt with a high-waisted metallic green maxi skirt that had a plunging slit on the front. She styled the skirt with platform bronze heels and a gorgeous new hairstyle.