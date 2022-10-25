Kerry Washington Wears Sheer White Corset Over Orange Lace Dress On ‘Good Morning America’

Kerry Washington looked stunning when she wore a completely sheer white corset top over a poofy orange dress for a special appearance on 'GMA' on Oct. 25.

By:
October 25, 2022 11:07AM EDT
kerry washington
View gallery
Selena Gomez '13 Reasons Why' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Mar 2017 WEARING OSCAR DE LA RENTA SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *8376695bc
Kerry Washington stuns in an orange tulle dress, white bustier and white pumps outside Good Morning America in New York City Pictured: Kerry Washington Ref: SPL5497000 251022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Florence Pugh 'The Wonder' premiere, 66th BFI London Film Festival, UK - 07 Oct 2022
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Kerry Washington always makes a statement with her outfits, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on Oct. 25. The 45-year-old was promoting her new Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil when she wore a see-through white corset crop top over a peach, poofy dress.

kerry washington
Kerry Washington wore a sheer white corset top over a light orange poofy dress with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps on ‘Good Morning America’ on Oct. 25. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Kerry’s spaghetti strap orange dress featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. On top of the dress, she wore a sheer white mesh corset crop top with boning that showed off the bodice of the orange dress beneath.

The waist of the dress was cinched-in while the skirt was super flowy and poofy. The skirt had a sheer lace overlay and ended at her ankles and she accessorized with a pair of white leather pointed-toe pumps.

Kerry completed her look with a pair of tiny gold earrings and flawless glam. She had her jet-black hair slicked back and parted in the middle in a low bun while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Kerry’s outfits while promoting her new film have been fabulous and aside from this look, she recently attended the premiere in LA on Oct. 17, when she wore a green two-piece Ralph Lauren Collection Spring 2023 outfit.

The actress wore a head-to-toe light green outfit featuring a tight, cropped, button-down collared shirt that showed off her toned abs and tiny waist. She styled the shirt with a high-waisted metallic green maxi skirt that had a plunging slit on the front. She styled the skirt with platform bronze heels and a gorgeous new hairstyle.

More From Our Partners

ad