Here’s The Affordable Beauty Essential That Gave Kerry Washington Her Emmys Glow

While we’re welcoming in the crisp air of the fall season, you may be missing some of that summer sun. Face it, we love the fall but there’s just something about the glow that comes with summer skin that we wish we could have all year.

Good news, after seeing Kerry Washington grace the Emmys audience with her glowing skin, it made us realize that maybe we can achieve that glow all year. Even better news, the must-have product is affordable and packed with amazing skin-benefiting ingredients. Keep reading for the details on this essential addition for your beauty lineup.

Neutrogena is known for affordable products and this one is no exception, ringing up under $15. The three-in-one makeup stick is packed with purified hyaluronic acid, delivering skin-boosting benefits. The multi-functional balm comes in a convenient stick making it easy to use as a blush, eyeshadow, or lip tint.

Use it to brighten your eyes, add a pop of color to your cheeks, or give your lips a little love by adding color. It comes in a universal color that brings the perfect glow and hint of color perfect for all skin tones.

It adds color, extra hydration (perfect in the changing weather), and a lovely glow so you can illuminate any room you walk into. It’s made without harmful ingredients like parabens, fragrance, and more to make sure your skin doesn’t just look good, it’s healthy too.

Coverage is buildable giving you the option for subtle looks or more stunning shades of colors. Wear it for a fresh-faced natural look, or turn up the glam and add it to your nighttime look. This lightweight three-in-one makeup stick adds just the right touch no matter what look you’re going for.

Keep the glow going all year with the must-have Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Multi-Use Makeup Stick. This less than $15 addition is a perfect and easy add to your daily makeup routine.