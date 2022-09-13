‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Kerry Washington & Charlize Theron Train Heroes & Villains

The School for Good & Evil is the place “where the true story behind every great fairytale begins.” The School for Good trains the heroes under Kerry Washington’s Professor Dovey, while the School for Evil trains the villains Charlize Theron’s Lady Lesso.

The centers around best friends Sophie and Agatha, played by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie. “This is all I’ve ever wanted, Aggie. I can’t settle for an ordinary life,” Sophie tells Agatha in the trailer. Agatha replies, “But we don’t belong here.” Sophie begins to find great power in the School for Evil. “You’ll not just be the fairest of them all, you’ll be the strongest,” she’s told.

Agatha is warned that if Sophie becomes evil “none of us will survive.” As evil continues to control Sophie more and more, it becomes harder to pull her back. “Well, I like the new me,” Sophie says to her best friend.

The official logline reads: “Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil.” The film, directed by Paul Feig, is based on the epic international best-selling series The School For Good & Evil by Soman Chainani.

“Both of the girls have strengths that complement each other. When one of the characters is faltering, the other is there to pick them up. And yes, while they might fight and argue, at the end of the day, they love each other!” Sofia told Netflix about Sophie and Agatha’s bond.

The movie also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, and Rachel Bloom. The School For Good & Evil will hit Netflix on October 19.