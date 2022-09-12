Kerry Washington Slays in Elie Saab Mini Dress & Black Stilettos On Emmys Gold Carpet: Photo

Scandal star Kerry Washington, 45, showed off her famous style sense once again as she hit the gold carpet at the Emmy Awards 2022 in quite a showstopping gown! The awards nominee wore a stunning off-white Elie Saab minidress with elaborate flower details at the shoulder and waist. She further amped up the luxury look with a glittering choker necklace, a sweeping bridal-look train, and black stockings paired with Louboutin red sole stilettos. The red carpet queen also rocked delicate earrings, and pulled her hair up into a high bun for a polished look. Kerry’s glam included a simple color palette with nude colored lipstick.

Kerry has become legendary for her iconic appearances on red carpets all over Hollywood. Back in 2016, the mother of three (with husband Nnamdi Asomugha) showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous, form fitting black strapless cutout gown. And the veteran of the popular awards event has taken home an Emmy in the past — she was honored in 2020 for Outstanding Live Variety Special for executive producing a television special. The show was a moving tribute to ’70s sitcoms including Good Times and All in the Family.

She was nominated in the same category this year for executive producing another TV special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.” And she received nominations in 2013 & 2014 for her role as Olivia Pope on Scandal and for Outstanding Televsion Movie in 2020 for American Son; and for Outstanding Limited Series for

Little Fires Everywhere, also in 2020.

As for her inescapable beauty, and how she achieves her ageless, glowing look, Kerry does have a few secrets. “Sunscreen is a big deal in my daily life,” she told PureWow earlier this month. “It gives me a way to protect and preserve my skin, so I can continue to show up in the world as the best version of myself.” Mission accomplished!

However, the jaw-dropping beauty knows true beauty comes from the inside out. “I think the biggest change over the last few years is that I’ve been forced—in a good way—to think about what makes me feel beautiful as opposed to what makes me look beautiful,” she told the outlet. “What beauty means to me, as opposed to how it performs on a red carpet or on somebody’s screen. I’m thinking more about how I want to experience beauty today.”