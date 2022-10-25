‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Jill Leaves The Beach In Tears After Jacob Breaks Up With Her

Jill Chin’s worst fear came true on the Oct. 25 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Jill returned to the beach after split week and finally got to see Jacob Rapini, who she’d gone on a one-on-one date with before the men and women were separated. “I don’t know what I’m going to walk into and it scares me and I hate it,” Jill admitted. “My biggest fear is I go back and Jacob didn’t miss me at all and he was going on dates and making out with other girls and I’ve just been sitting here rotting.”

Well, as it turned out, Jacob did spend quite a bit of time with Kate Gallivan during split week. They packed on the PDA quite a bit and had an intense physical connection. Although Kate moved on with Logan Palmer, Jacob’s time with her helped him realize that his connection with Jill just wasn’t there. “Nobody wants to be turned down, but at the end of the day, I have to be mature about these things, so I have to tell Jill that she’s just not my person,” Jacob explained. “I’m going to have a very tough conversation with Jill at this point and let her know that I think we can’t make it work.”

When the two finally reconnected, Jill admitted to Jacob that she didn’t pursue any of the new men who were brought onto the show to meet the original women. “I found it hard to even talk to the other guys or make any connections,” Jill said. “I stayed in bed for the entire time we were there because I missed the people here. I missed you.”

Of course, this confession made it even harder for Jacob to break the news to Jill, but he ripped the bandage off and went for it. “I just had this weird connection to [Kate],” he told Jill. “She’s bubbly and personable. Here’s the thing — to be honest — I kissed her and there was something I thought that was there and I pursued it and the connection was just a little bit stronger. Not to say ours wasn’t strong because it absolutely was. That relationship [with Kate] didn’t even go through and she’s with somebody else now, but seeing that I felt a stronger pull to Kate, that right there was enough of a signal for me to say that I probably don’t have that thing I’m looking for with you. You have a unique personality that I love and enjoy, I just don’t think it’s right for me.”

Jill got emotional as she accepted what was happening. “I thought [I knew how you felt about me],” she said. “It sucks that I spent days in my hotel room just literally sleeping the days away because all I wanted was comfort and safety and that’s what you were to me, but I’m glad that I have clarity now and that I can find that elsewhere.” Jill made the decision to leave the beach. She sobbed as she admitted that she didn’t want to go through the process of trying to find someone else in Paradise.

“If I had known [he was moving on] I would’ve just left or maybe tried to explore other things, but I was so excited to come back,” she shared. “I felt like we had built at least a good foundation and I was safe with him. I think that’s what hurts the most.” Meanwhile, Jacob was devastated that he’d hurt Jill. “I know this would be a tough conversation, but the fact that she didn’t even go out of her room and talk to other guys and she was wanting to just support and be with me is just probably the worst feeling in my life,” he said. “She wants to leave and that makes me feel even worse. It just sucks.”