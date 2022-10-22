Miranda Cosgrove Is Unrecognizable In Kim Kardashian-Style Catsuit On Set Of ‘iCarly’ Reboot: Photo

Miranda Cosgrove, 29, showed off a bold new look, in one of her latest social media photos! The actress flaunted a hot pink catsuit, similar to the ones Kim Kardashian is known to wear a lot, along with a long braid in her hair, as she posed on the set of the iCarly reboot. Josh Peck, who plays Miranda’s character Carly’s manager in the series, shared the photo of Instagram and was standing beside her in it.

“Season 3,” the photo was captioned. Once it was shared, many fans took to the comments section to talk about how unrecognizable Miranda was. “I didn’t even recognize Miranda,” one fan wrote while another shared, “Miranda looks so different.” A third wrote, “I was like who is that in the middle lol” and a fourth asked, “Is that Miranda Cosgrove?”

Miranda’s new photo comes years after she played the role of Carly on the original iCarly series, which aired from 2007 until 2012, when she was quite a big younger. Josh also previously worked with Miranda on the show Drake & Josh, which aired from 2004 until 2007. Despite getting older and appearing in various projects since then, it’s great to see them reconnect and bring Miranda’s Nickelodeon show back to life in a different way.

Miranda gushed over getting to work with Josh again, in an interview with HollywoodLife back in Dec. “That’s always so fun to get to work with friends, and when he said he was up for doing one that made me feel so good,” she said in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I can’t wait to work with him!”

“I’m super excited because we have some characters coming back from the original that we didn’t get to have for the first season,” she continued. “Luber, who’s the crazy doorman from the original iCarly, we just did a whole episode with him, and he’s the best. We have a lot more stunts this time around, which is kind of true to the original iCarly, we had a lot of kind of crazy stunts on the original, so getting to do that now has been fun.”