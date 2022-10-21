Melanie Griffith Bonds With Daughter Stella, 26, On Casual Outing In LA: Photos

Working Girl star Melanie Griffith, 65, spent the day running errands in Beverly Hills with her daughter, Stella Banderas, 26, on Oct. 20. The blonde beauty opted for comfort, as she rocked a white long-sleeve shirt, ripped blue jeans, and grey Birkenstock sandals. Melanie was also seen wearing a pair of white lace fingerless gloves and brown sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright Los Angeles sun. The 65-year-old completed her casual look by tying up her golden locks in a loose top-knot with her bangs styled in the front.

Her 26-year-old daughter, who Mel shares with her ex, Antonio Banderas, 62, looked extremely stylish for the day with her momma. Stella paired her black jeans with a sleeveless white camisole top and black open-toe sandals. The brunette beauty also twinned with Melanie’s hairstyle, as she too wore her locks up with bangs in the front. Notably, Mel’s Spain-born daughter wore brown sunglasses which sat low on the bridge of her nose. Lastly, Stella finished off her chic ensemble with an on-trend gold necklace.

Melanie’s day with Stella comes just a week after she attended the premiere of Jamie Lee Curtis‘ new movie, Halloween Ends, on Oct. 13. The 65-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of her giving Jamie a big kiss on the cheek. “@jamieleecurtis I love this woman so much! Long loving history we share! Congratulations Jamie!!”, Melanie captioned the post. In the photo, both of the iconic stars looked chic in pantsuits, Jamie wore a monochromatic look in white, while Melanie opted for a grey plaid suit.

Just last month Stella celebrated her 26th birthday on Sept. 24. Her mom took to Instagram to share a photo of the two and write her sweet daughter a birthday message. “Happy Birthday my beautiful baby!! I love you with all of my heart and soul. You are magical! Thanks for choosing me to be your Mama!”, Mel captioned the post. And one month before that, the Lolita actress celebrated her own birthday on Aug. 9. She also shared a birthday photo with her cake that day with the caption, “My 65th birthday dinner was absolutely fabulous. I am so privileged to have, and so very grateful for, my family and my friends. Laughter, love and kindness.”

Stella’s mom was married to Antonio for nearly 20 years, as they got married in 1996 and officially split in 2015. However, Melanie was previously married to Miami Vice star Don Johnson, 72, from 1989 to 1996. Together they welcomed one daughter, Fifty Shades of Gray star Dakota Johnson, 33, in 1989. Prior to that, Melanie was married to Scarface actor Steven Bauer, 65, from 1981 to 1989. Steven and Melanie share one son, Alexander Bauer, 37.