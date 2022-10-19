Kourtney Kardashian Gears Up For Halloween In Sheer Top & Leather Skirt: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy and edgy outfit, which is exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 43-year-old rocked a head-to-toe Boohoo outfit from her collection featuring a see-through mesh shirt and super short leather mini skirt.

Kourtney posted a slideshow of photos wearing the sheer black and white patterned mesh crop top. The long-sleeve shirt showed off her plunging black bra underneath that revealed ample cleavage and she styled the top with a short black mini skirt.

The mini featured a wrap front and a silver chain fastened to the side and she accessorized with tight, knee-high black leather boots. As for her glam, Kourtney had her short, jet-black hair down and pin-straight while parted to the side. A sultry smokey eye and nude matte lip pulled her look together.

Kourtney has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently posted a photo wearing a skintight, metallic black Skims All-in-One Shine Crew Neck Long Sleeve Onesie in Onyx. She styled the one-piece with a black choker necklace that had a silver cross hanging off of it and a dark black glossy lip.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she was out with her daughter Penelope Disick, when she wore a sheer black long-sleeve top with a picture of a saint on the front. Under the top, you could clearly see her low-cut black bra and cleavage She tucked the top into a pair of baggy black wide-leg trousers and accessorized with black Balenciaga Cagole Leather Knee-High Boots.