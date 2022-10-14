Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Link Arms As They’re All Smiles On Night Out With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian cuddled close to her hubby, Travis Barker, as they celebrated the opening of the Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas’s open-air mall, The Commons, on Thursday (Oct. 13). Travis, 46, rocked a Subhumans shirt while he and Kourtney, 43, were all smiles when they exited the vegan eatery. They weren’t the only one who had a good time. Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disick, joined her mother and stepfather for the outing.

The 9-year-old linked arms with her mom while wearing a Pink Floyd raglan shirt. Judging by the Sephora bag Penelope carried, it appears the family stopped at one of the shops at The Commons before making their way back to the car. Once in the vehicle, Penelope seemed to have fun with the paparazzi. As the photogs took pictures, Penelope flashed a wild, wide-eyed look and an ear-to-ear grin. Kourt seemed unaware of this, as the Poosh founder was busy looking at something on her phone.

Travis is an investor in the original Crossroads Kitchen on Melrose in Los Angeles, per Daily Mail. The new location is in the mall owned by billionaire Rick Caruso. Taking a page out of Kourt’s book, Travis shared images of their meals to his Instagram Stories. The evening also saw the blink-182 drummer meet up with Avril Lavigne, who arrived at the opening dressed in an orange and black knit dress that made her look like a Halloween skeleton.

Kourt and Trav’s dinner date happened hours before blink-182 released “Edging,” their first song with Tom DeLonge in nearly a decade. Tom departed blink-182 in 2015, but the band announced earlier in the week that he had come home, and that he, Travis, and Mark Hoppus would hit the road in 2023-24 on a world tour.

Fans of blink-182 might have Kourt to thank for this tour. Kourtney, who joined Travis for a few shows on Machine Gun Kelly’s recent tour, “got a taste of being on the road…and she loved it,” a source told HollywoodLife. “So she totally encouraged him to do this [blink-182] tour. “If she wasn’t into it, he wouldn’t do it. And they’ve promised to bring the kids for some of the dates, the whole family is just so pumped for this. They’re all really happy for Travis, it’s such a huge full-circle moment for him.”