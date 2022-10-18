Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Welcome Baby No. 2: Watch Their Son Dutton, 1, Meet His Brother

Lauren Bushnell, 32, happily announced the birth of her and Chris Lane‘s second child, a boy, in a sweet new Instagram video. The loving mom was sitting in her hospital bed while holding the newborn, in the clip, as Chris walked in with their one-year-old son Dutton, who wore an adorable shirt that read “big bro” on it. The father and son happily walked over to Lauren and the latter was introduced to his new brother.

More About Lauren Bushnell Lauren Lane Reveals Plans For More Kids With Husband Chris Ahead Of Son’s 1st Birthday

“10.16.22,” Lauren captioned the epic video. It didn’t take long for followers to respond with congratulatory messages and compliments about the memorable moment she shared. “This made me tear up,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “So happy for you!” A third called the post “the sweetest ever” and a fourth wrote, “I’m crying.”

Lauren’s birth announcement video comes four months after they announced they were expecting another child. They posed for a smiling family photo that showed Lauren holding her baby bump, and the now mom-of-two revealed how surprised she was to find out she was pregnant. “To be quite honest, I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” the former Bachelor star shared with PEOPLE.

“We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing,” she continued. “We’re both just incredibly excited.”

Chris also commented on the pregnancy and said it made him and Lauren feel “closer” to each other. “I’ve just realized that Lauren and I are literally a perfect fit for each other. I thought that before we had a child, but having a little boy has made me think that even more so, because I just feel like we’re a great combination,” he said.

The doting dad, who married Lauren in 2019, also said they planned to not “stress out so much over little things” like they did when Lauren was pregnant with Dutton. “Maybe we’ll think we got this in the bag and then we’re going to be in for a rude awakening,” Lauren added. “We’ll see!”