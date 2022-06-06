Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Expecting Baby No. 2: See Baby Bump Photo

Chris Lane, 37, and Lauren Bushnell Lane, 32, are expanding their family! The couple revealed on June 6 that they’re expecting a second child, due in October. Chris and Lauren, who are already parents to 1-year-old son Dutton Walker, shared the special news to People and posed for a sweet family photo where Lauren proudly showed off her baby bump. Baby Dutton posed in between his parents wearing a shirt that says “Brother.” Cutest family ever!

In the couple’s interview, Lauren revealed that she and Chris were “shocked” when they learned she was pregnant at the beginning of this year. “To be quite honest, I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” the former Bachelor star shared. “We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing,” Lauren added. “We’re both just incredibly excited.”

Chris, who married Lauren in 2019, said that this pregnancy has made the couple “even closer.” He added, “I’ve just realized that Lauren and I are literally a perfect fit for each other. I thought that before we had a child, but having a little boy has made me think that even more so, because I just feel like we’re a great combination.” The country singer also told People that he thinks their second child will be a boy, though he noted that his parents “are dying for a little girl.”

Once their second child arrives, Chris and Lauren plan to do some things differently than when Dutton was born. Chris said they won’t “stress out so much over little things,” while Lauren is confident about being “a little more prepared” this time. “Maybe we’ll think we got this in the bag and then we’re going to be in for a rude awakening,” she added. “We’ll see!”