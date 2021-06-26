Chris Lane Reveals His Favorite Part Of Fatherhood & Says Wife Lauren Bushnell Is ‘Killing It’

Country singer Chris Lane just became a new dad! He opened up about life with son Dutton and wife Lauren Bushnell while toasting over Drinkworks cocktails!

Chris Lane, 36, is already loving being a first time dad! The country star welcomed son Dutton Walker on June 8 with wife Lauren Lane, 31, and he already knows his favorite part of being a new parent. “I think just watching him change,” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing his partnership with Drinkworks’ new Deep Eddy Day Drink cocktails and their PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES in Venice, CA on June 24. “I feel like he changes every 10 minutes. Something new I noticed about him — just a lot of fun. Watching Lauren be a mom as well has been one of my favorite things as well because she’s so good at it. He’s definitely lucky to have her as his mama.”

Chris and Lauren’s first meeting came years before they married: the two initially crossed paths in 2015 at an event in Austin, TX. Lauren then found love on The Bachelor, stealing the final rose from Ben Higgins, 32, only to have that engagement end in 2017. The two later reconnected in the summer of 2018 after Chris asked Lauren to hang out — and the duo were soon engaged by Aug. 2019! Chris and Lauren tied the knot officially in Oct. 2019 — and the rest is history!

After knowing each other for so long, it’s no surprise Chris is amazed at seeing Lauren in her new role as a mother. “She’s killing it,” Chris said. “She’s so good with him. I think both of us were a little nervous because we didn’t truly know what to expect until you just turn into it and she’s adapted quite nice. With barely any sleep, she’s a superhero. It makes perfect sense to me why they call mom superheroes because they truly are.”

In fact, the new title of dad is inspiring his career. “I have a song [that came out June 25] called, ‘Ain’t Even Met You Yet’ and it’s a song that I wrote about Dutton a couple of months before meeting him,” Chris explained. “And one that I’m very proud of and I put a little music video together for it and I can’t wait for him to be old enough to understand. I’ll be able to share it with him and say, ‘I wrote you this song leading in to being born,’ and I’ll be able to tell him all about how his mama was a beast and birthed a nine pound baby.”

Coming out of the global pandemic, Chris also can’t wait to get back on the road and see his fans! “Starting July 3rd I’m going to go back out on tour but I did just have my first little boy which I’m incredibly excited about,” Chris said ahead of his own fall tour. Speaking of music, consumers 21+ can even win their own block party featuring live music by a local artist and a mobile bar serving Drinkworks’ new Deep Eddy Day Drink cocktails — starting today, fans can enter to win here!

“It’s been a little exhausting, but a major, major blessing to my life. I’ll be spending all summer probably trying to catch sleep when I can!” Chris added of his home life with Dutton and Lauren.