‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Shanae & Logan Both Explore Other Connections During Split Week

The Oct. 18 episode of Bachelor in Paradise showed the aftermath of what happened when the seven couples were split up, with the girls being taken to another location and the guys remained on the beach. Five new women were brought in to date the men, while the ladies also found out that they’d have a chance at new connections with five new men of their own. While many of the women were sulking as they wondered what was going on back on the beach, Shanae Ankney decided she was going to experience Paradise to its fullest.

Shanae had been spending time with Logan Palmer before split week. However, she got a date card after the separation, and asked new arrival Tyler Norris to accompany her. “I think in life you have to keep your options open,” Shanae admitted. “Maybe let loose a little bit and have some fun!” Shanae and Tyler took part in a very intimate tantric yoga session during their date and things definitely got steamy.

At the end of the night, Shanae was ready to spend some time with Tyler in the Boom Boom Room, but was “c***-blocked” by Jill Chin, who was in tears all day over being separated from Jacob Rapini. Although a night of passion didn’t work out for Shanae and Tyler, she made it clear that she was feeling him. She even said she was feeling “more connected” to Tyler than Logan at that point.

Meanwhile, Logan was torn over whether or not he wanted to explore something with any of the five new women. At first, he held back, even after Aaron Clancy told him that Sarah Hamrick was interested in him. “I want to have fun, but I also can’t help but think about how to handle the Shanae situation,” Logan explained. “Shanae and I have a really strong connection. She’s someone I’m happy with and is the person I want to be with. So I’m not looking for more dates and I think she feels the same way. I’m confident there won’t be much that could mess up our relationship.”

Logan had no clue that Shanae was in the midst of a date with another guy at that very moment. “I’m super in my head,” he told Andrew Spencer. “I feel a sense of loyalty to Shanae for picking me [at the rose ceremony]. I’m battling this appreciation and loyalty versus…what would she do if she were in this position I’m in? I haven’t come out on the other side with an answer. I’m still juggling.” Andrew reminded Logan that before the last rose ceremony, Shanae was openly exploring a connection with James Bonsall, as well as Logan. She wound up giving Logan the rose, but was kissing James in front of him just hours prior.

So, when Sarah got a date card and asked Logan to go with her, he decided to accept. “I’m excited. I’m flattered. But I’m also terrified to ruin something that I had with Shanae,” Logan admitted. “I gotta get out of my head. I gotta be able to put my worries about Shanae to the side and be with Sarah and I’ll figure it out when I come back.”

Logan and Sarah went horseback riding and then had a date on the beach, where they started making out in the water, just like Shanae and Tyler were in the pool. “I’m terrified to even hold this girl’s hand because I don’t know what it will do to my relationship with Shanae,” Logan said. “But I had to watch her date someone for, like, four days and it was right in my face. I don’t know where it will go [with Sarah], but I need to have a wide angle of everyone in the picture and be able to point one person out and say, ‘I’m sure of you.’ I gave Shanae that chance and I’m giving myself that chance, too.”

As the day went on, Logan was less in his head and told Sarah that he was thrilled to be on the date with her. Back on the beach, he also opened up to some of the guys about how he was feeling. “I just had a great one-on-one,” he shared. “I’m so happy I did it. I got to share things about myself and learn about her. She’s a good girl. Sarah’s dope.” We’ll have to see what happens when Logan and Shanae are brought back together next week, though!