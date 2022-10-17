Tom Brady Screams At His Teammates On The Sidelines Amidst Gisele Bundchen Tension: Watch

Right before halftime in Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bucs were trailing 10-6, which had Tom Brady seeing red. A angered Brady, 45 — who has been dealing with his team amid his ongoing tension with his wife, Gisele Bundchen — approached the bench where the offensive linemen were sitting and tore into them. “You are so much better than the way you’re f-cking playing,” he yelled at his teammate. While the audio, captured by Fox Sports, didn’t catch all of what Tom said, it did sound like he told his fellow Bucs that they’d “get your f-cking ass kicked” if they continued to play like that.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

The speech didn’t do much to turn the tide for the Bucs. Pittsburgh defeated Tampa, 20-18. Brady completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards, racking up just a single touchdown. Brady was also sacked twice durhe game, with one coming on a third-and-goal play from the 4-yard line. The loss put the Bus at a 3-3 record. They’ll face the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks before enjoying their bye week on Nov. 20.

Tom’s tantrum with this offensive line comes roughly a month after he threw a fit – and an iPad – during the Sept. 18 game against the New Orleans Saints. During the third quarter, the Bucs were losing to the Saints, 0-3. While on the sidelines, Tom picked up one of the team’s tablets before throwing it down to the ground. The outburst would seemingly kick off the comeback since the Bucs would rally to win 20-10. With the W secured, Tom issued an apology for his behavior.

“Great win to get to 2-0,” Tom said in a video posted after the game. “The ugly ones count too. Sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that’s going to be another Twitter meme or something like that.”

With the ongoing reports of Gisele, 42, and Tom’s marriage being on the rocks, moments of anger like this will bring scrutiny to Brady’s personal life. Even he had to publicly admit that he was “going through” something when on the Oct. 10 episode of his Let’s Go! SiriusXM show. “There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” he said. “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Days after Brady said these comments, Gisele posted a Jay Shetty quote about how one “can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you.” With rumors that Gisele is upset with Tom’s decision to return to the NFL this season, many took this as a subtle comment on their situation.