Keanu Reeves Cruises Around Malibu On Motorcycle After Dropping Out Of Leonardo DiCaprio Show

Keanu Reeves was living his best life in Malibu on Tuesday, October 11, as he was spotting zooming around on his motorcycle with a group of friends. The John Wick star, 55, rocked a cool, black leather motorcycle jacket, of course, as he stopped for a refreshing bottle of Coca-Cola during the SoCal expedition. The outing comes a few days after it was revealed Keanu dropped out of the Devil in the White City series being executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Variety.

The Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure alum had originally signed on to star as the lead in the Hulu limited series, which is based on the 2003 historical fiction book of the same name by Erik Larson. Per the official logline, the show “tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.”

In what would have been his first major television role, Keanu was cast as the architect Burnham. News of him getting on board only broke two months ago, when Variety announced that the long-gestating project was headed over to Hulu officially, with Keanu attached. In addition, Todd Fields was signed on as the director, however, he exited the series as well, only two days after Keanu.

Devil in the White City has been a bit of a pet project for Leonardo. He acquired the rights in 2010 with plans to star in a feature film as the serial killer Holmes, per Variety. He then got his pal and frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese join him on the project. The two of them, along with a handful of other producers, have steered the ship since then, traversing many a set back before landing on it’s latest iteration: the Hulu limited series. There is no news yet on who they are looking at to replace Keanu.