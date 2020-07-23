‘Bill & Ted 3’ Trailer: Bill & Ted’s Daughters Team Up With Them To Save The World

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to their beloved roles for ‘Bill and Ted Face The Music.’ The dynamic duo has one chance to save reality as we know it, and their daughters are getting in on the action.

A brand-new trailer for Bill & Ted 3, a.k.a. Bill & Ted Face The Music, has arrived. It’s been over 30 years since the first Bill & Ted adventure, and they’re still best friends after all these years. They’re very close. Their wives would say they’re too close. Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are advised to get real jobs and be role models for their daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

After decades of trying to unite the world, Ted is tired. Bill still thinks it’s their destiny. Before they have a moment to spare, they are told that they have to write a song that will save reality as we know it. Bill and Ted come up with the idea to go to the future and take the song from themselves.

As this is happening, Bill and Ted’s daughters decide to help them out by putting together the most extraordinary band. During Bill and Ted’s latest adventure, they cross paths with Death, who is spending his time playing hopscotch.

Bill and Ted eventually reunite with the daughters — in hell. Even though they’re “dead and in hell,” they’re ready to party on. Now that’s rad.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Bill & Ted Face The Music also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film will be released on demand and in theaters on September 1, 2020.