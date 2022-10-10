William Shatner Reveals Why Going To Space Felt Like A ‘Funeral’ With ‘Overwhelming Sadness’

The 'Star Trek' star opened up about experiencing the 'overview effect' following his flight on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space flight.

October 10, 2022 9:30AM EDT
Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital rocket remains on schedule to launch on its 16th flight to space and its first with astronauts on board on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from Launch Site One, 160 miles east of El Paso, Texas. Founder Jeff Bezos, second from left, will be accompanied aboard the flight by his brother Mark Bezos, left, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, seated, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, right, of the Netherlands. Funk and Daemen will become the oldest and youngest people to fly in space, respectively. Daemen will also become the first paying customer Blue Origin will send into space.Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket Prepares for First Crewed Launch, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 20 Jul 2021
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BLUE ORIGIN/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12223160p) A handout photo made available by Blue Origin shows Jeff Bezos (R) reacting as he leaves the capsule after Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen returned to earth following a trip to space after lift off from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. Jeff Bezos and New Shepard launch, Launch Site One, USA - 20 Jul 2021
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BLUE ORIGIN/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12223160y) A frame grab from a Blue Origin handout video showing Oliver Daemen (L) and Wally Funk reacting as they leave the capsule after Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen returns to earth after a trip to space following lift off from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. Jeff Bezos and New Shepard launch, Launch Site One, USA - 20 Jul 2021
Image Credit: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock

William Shatner is the oldest person to go to space, but the actor, 91, admitted that getting to experience the difference between Earth and space filled him with “overwhelming sadness,” in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe And Wonder released in VarietyWilliam, who made the trek at 90 in October 2021, said that even though the trip should’ve been a victory lap for the sci-fi star, it ended up being upsetting. “My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral,” he wrote.

The Star Trek icon said that he experienced a phenomenon known as the “overview effect,” and said that it’s common among astronauts, such as Sally Ride. “Essentially, when someone travels to space and views Earth from orbit, a sense of the planet’s fragility takes hold in an ineffable, instinctive manner,” he wrote.

William opened up about looking both out the window at Earth, where life was thriving versus the vacuum of space where nothing could survive. He said that even though he expected the space flight to feel like “the ultimate catharsis,” he felt a stronger connection to his home planet of earth. He said that he was “filled with dread” seeing how “the interference of mankind” had led to so much destruction, including species going extinct.

William Shatner speaks after returning on the Blue Origin flight. (LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock)

William admitted that seeing the planet from an unbelievable distance showed that so many of the things that divide people are impossible to see from such a great height. Even though the actor said that he was initially saddened by experiencing the overview effect, he said that eventually, it reignited “a feeling of hope” for him. “In this insignificance we share, we have one gift that other species perhaps do not: we are aware—not only of our insignificance, but the grandeur around us that makes us insignificant. That allows us perhaps a chance to rededicate ourselves to our planet, to each other, to life and love all around us. If we seize that chance,” he concluded the excerpt.

The sci-fi legend’s feelings in the memoir echo similar comments that he made when he landed back on Earth when he first made the trip. After exiting the Blue Origin rocket, William juxtaposed the life that he could see down on Earth versus the emptiness that he saw in outer space. “I want to look at that orb and appreciate its beauty and tenacity,” he said, referring to planet Earth.

