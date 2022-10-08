Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Teases Grandkids George, Louis & Charlotte Will Pumpkin Carve For Halloween

Carole Middleton, 67, has some fun plans for the upcoming Halloween holiday. The mother of Kate Middleton hinted that she’ll be carving pumpkins with her grandchildren, including Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, in a new Instagram post she shared on her company, Party Pieces’ page. She revealed the news in the caption for a lovely photo of her smiling in a striped turtleneck sweater and jeans while standing outside and leaning on a white ladder.

“Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones.”

Carole’s message about her and her family’s Halloween plans come after she made headlines for talking about their Christmas traditions, in a 2018 interview with The Telegraph. The doting grandmother revealed that she had Christmas trees in each of her grandchildren’s rooms “so they can decorate it themselves.” She also opened up about how the 2020 COVID pandemic changed things a bit, but she still made it work, in a previous Instagram post.

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected,” she said. “I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!”

Carole’s daughter Kate, Prince William, and their three kids recently moved from London to Windsor for the schooling there and it makes them closer to Carole and her husband Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury. The new Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted taking their brood to school a month ago and looked as happy as could be to be in the new location.