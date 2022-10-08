Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Teases Grandkids George, Louis & Charlotte Will Pumpkin Carve For Halloween

Carole Middleton posed for a pretty smiling outside photo, in an Instagram post for her Party Pieces company, and called Halloween 'an autumn highlight,' in the caption.


Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour ceremony, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019
(L-R) Britain's Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge watch on from the stands during Day 5 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, Britain, 02 August 2022. 2022 Commonwealth Games - Day 5, Birmingham, United Kingdom - 02 Aug 2022
The Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday June 4th 2022. 04 Jun 2022 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday June 4th 2022. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA864959_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Carole Middleton, 67, has some fun plans for the upcoming Halloween holiday. The mother of Kate Middleton hinted that she’ll be carving pumpkins with her grandchildren, including Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, in a new Instagram post she shared on her company, Party Pieces’ page. She revealed the news in the caption for a lovely photo of her smiling in a striped turtleneck sweater and jeans while standing outside and leaning on a white ladder.

“Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones.”


Kate and Carole Middleton with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Shutterstock)

Carole’s message about her and her family’s Halloween plans come after she made headlines for talking about their Christmas traditions, in a 2018 interview with The Telegraph. The doting grandmother revealed that she had Christmas trees in each of her grandchildren’s rooms “so they can decorate it themselves.” She also opened up about how the 2020 COVID pandemic changed things a bit, but she still made it work, in a previous Instagram post.

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected,” she said. “I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!”


Carole Middleton during a previous outing. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Carole’s daughter Kate, Prince William, and their three kids recently moved from London to Windsor for the schooling there and it makes them closer to Carole and her husband Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury. The new Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted taking their brood to school a month ago and looked as happy as could be to be in the new location.

