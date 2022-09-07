Princes George & Louis, 9 & 4, Twin On 1st Day Of School With Princess Charlotte, 7: Photos

Princes George and Louis twinned in navy blue shorts and matching shoes and shirts as they attended school alongside their sister, Princess Charlotte!

By:
September 7, 2022 7:52PM EDT
The Royal Family
View gallery
No UK for 28 days Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (13372849h) Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022. PA Photo. The family have set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home. Royals first day at Lambrook School, Ascot, UK - 07 Sep 2022
Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Britain’s Prince George, 9, and his little brother Prince Louis, 4, adorably twinned on the first day of school! The royal brothers rocked navy blue shorts for the big day at Lambrook School in Berkshire, UK, along with shiny black shoes and matching socks, and white collared shirts with short sleeves. In pics, the rapidly growing princes held hands and walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, while Princess Charlotte, 7, wore a cute blue daydress and an updo with stylish twists.

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte on their first day of school, September 7, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

The ever-fashionable Duchess of Cambridge wore an autumn-ready brown polka dot midi dress and simple pumps as she laughed and talked with her family members. Prince William wore a navy-blue suit that coordinated perfectly with his children’s school uniform looks, along with brown suede loafers.

In another pic, the royal kiddos were greeted by school Headmaster Jonathan Perry, who shook hands with Princess Charlotte as her brothers and parents looked on proudly. The royal kids were reportedly at the school for a “settling in” day as they readied for classes to officially commence. The day is meant to welcome new students and their families. The family reportedly moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park in order to be close to the children’s great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is currently living at nearby Windsor Castle.

Headmaster Jonathan Perry
Headmaster Jonathan Perry welcomes Princes George & Louis and Princess Charlotte to their new school. (Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

“Ahead of their first day at Lambrook School, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, today attended a settling in afternoon for new pupils at the school,” a statement from Kensington Palace issued on Wednesday, September 7, reads, per Newsweek. “The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term.”

Prince Louis is only four years old, so this is his first day of school, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte formerly attended Thomas Battersea School in London.

More From Our Partners

ad